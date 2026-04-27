A new F1 team are in talks with president and CEO Stefano Domenicali, which could bring the Chinese automotive industry to Formula 1.

F1 welcomed an 11th team onto the grid in 2026, with General Motors' Cadillac brand finally entering the sport after a long bidding process.

Having entirely set up from scratch, Cadillac have their work cut out for them to even fight for points in 2026, although their image is being aided by the Aston Martin horror show also at the back of the grid.

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It's extremely difficult for a new team to enter F1, with incredible financial demands making it more challenging to bridge the gap to the more competitive teams. For example, Haas, who entered the sport in 2016 still don't have their own in-house simulator, which is expected to arrive later this year for the first time.

Yet, there's one manufacturer that's still keen to take on the challenge of Formula 1, with Chinese automotive company BYD entering talks with Domenicali.

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BYD F1 interest revealed

According to Sport Mediaset, vice president of BYD Stella Li confirmed a meeting with Domenicali. She said: "We met Stefano Domenicali in Shanghai. We're always close and in contact. I like Formula 1 because it's about passion, culture, and people dream of being in Formula 1.

When asked if there was a possibility of them entering F1, she continued: "Yes, it's something we're discussing."

BYD is best known as the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles, which corresponds with the new direction of F1's rules and regulations, introducing a 50-50 split between the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and electrical power.

The new rules and Domenicali have come under intense scrutiny at the beginning of the season, with the energy starved cars diminishing the racing spectacle with lifting and coasting or super clipping, eliciting complaints from drivers and fans.

In the five-week break between the Japanese and Miami Grands Prix, Domenicali has vehemently defended the new rules and regulations, saying 'F1 has no problems', a phrase that has subsequently done the rounds and drawn the ire of discontented fans.

Nevertheless, interest in becoming part of the F1 circus remains large, particularly as the move towards electrical power will provide the BYD with 'an opportunity to test their technology'.

How would BYD enter F1?

Three possible scenarios have been outlined which could see BYD enter F1. These include as an owner-run team, as a power unit supplier or as a main partner of F1.

The project will likely receive the support of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who has previously said he would like 12 teams on the F1 grid - one American and one Chinese.

Last year, he told the media: "We have an 11th team [Cadillac]. I believe we should look into the performance of the 11th team, and then, if there is a Chinese [bid], and I will speak on behalf of them now in front of you, they [Formula One Management] will agree to that, because it is about sustaining the business.

"If there is a team from China, let’s say, and FOM approved it, and I am 100 per cent they will approve it, wouldn’t it make more money with China coming in? I believe, yes.

"Do we have to fill up [the grid] with a 12th team for the sake of filling up [the grid] with a 12th team? No. It will be the right team. I am here as a sportsman, and I’d like to keep the spirit of the sport.

"Of course, they will have to say, ‘Oh, it’s a piece of cake, and now it’s been divided into 11.’ Yes, I see the point. But the revenue is getting bigger. The time will come when we feel it right to open an Expression of Interest.

"We are not here to upset the other teams, but it won’t be just for the sake of doing it. It has to be worth it. For us, the [12th] team has to add value to sustaining the business of Formula 1, and the business of Formula 1 is not about the income, it’s about the longevity of the championship itself."

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Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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