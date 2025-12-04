F1 team reveal new name as 2026 replacement confirmed

Haas F1 team have announced that they will be using a new name in 2026 with Toyota replacing MoneyGram as their title partner.

The American team will be rebranded for next season as their collaboration with the Japanese motorsport giants is taken to the next level, with the announcement confirming that the squad will race as TGR Haas F1 Team from next year.

This new title signals a growth in the official sponsorship deal between Haas and Toyota Gazoo Racing who became a technical partner of the squad in October 2024, but will now make the step up to take over as the team's primary partner.

The technical collaboration between the brands led to the launch of the TGR Haas Driver Development Programme—formerly known simply as the Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) programme—which saw Japanese racers Ryo Hirakawa, Ritomo Miyata, Kamui Kobayashi and Sho Tsuboi enjoy outings in previous F1 machinery thanks to their TGR associations.

Toyota also played a key role in developing a state-of-the-art simulator at the Haas facility in Banbury, UK, all aimed at enhancing the team’s technical and mechanical performance ahead of the new regulations which come into play for next year's campaign.

Toyota and Haas strengthen F1 partnership

Ayao Komatsu, team principal at Haas, expressed his enthusiasm about deepening the team's relationship with Toyota, saying: “Our working relationship to-date has been everything we hoped it would be. It’s been evidenced through our successful TPC running this season but there’s been so much more going on behind the scenes too – including the development and installation of the simulator at our Banbury facility for 2026.

"The cultivation of personnel, all working collaboratively between Haas F1 Team and TGR, has benefited us greatly and that’s something that will only increase as our partnership matures.

"We’re excited to further grow with the likes of our driver program too, and it’s been encouraging to see the depth of talent TGR is backing in that process.”

Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation then added: "Throughout our challenges in the 2025 season, I witnessed young TGR drivers and engineers begin to believe in their own potential and set their sights on even greater dreams.

“Seeing this transformation moved me deeply. And today, I can say this with confidence, Toyota has finally begun to move – really move. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Gene Haas and Ayao Komatsu for standing alongside our young members, believing in their potential, and facing the future with the same passion and perspective.

"By taking our partnership with Haas another step forward next year, TGR’s ‘People, Product, Pipeline’ mantra – will accelerate in a way we have never seen before.

"The time has come for the next generation to take their first steps toward the world stage. Together with Gene Haas, Ayao, and everyone at TGR Haas F1 Team, we will build both a culture and a team for the future. Toyota is now truly on the move.”

TGR Haas F1 Team will officially reveal their 2026 livery look online on Friday January 23, before private pre-season testing kicks off at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from January 26 until January 30.