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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Canada, 2026

Ferrari announce Lewis Hamilton replacement at Barcelona Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Canada, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Ferrari announce Lewis Hamilton replacement at Barcelona Grand Prix

Hamilton will make way for a youngster

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Ferrari have confirmed that a young driver will take the place of seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton during FP1 at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Academy driver Dino Beganovic will join six other young drivers in replacing a full-time star as teams up and down the grid announce driver swaps to fulfil the mandatory rookie driver rule.

Each team are required to field a rookie driver twice in each car - a total of four appearances across a season - and the current F2 driver will get a chance to test the brand new design of F1 cars in Barcelona.

Beganovic is currently sixth in the F2 driver standings, boasting a best result of second in the Miami Grand Prix feature race this year. In addition to racing full time in the championship, the Swede has undertaken test simulator duties for Ferrari and will be well versed in the challenges the 2026 car can throw up.

READ MORE: New Max Verstappen contract clause revealed with Russell in danger at Mercedes

Beganovic replaces Hamilton for FP1

Speaking ahead of the opportunity in Barcelona, Beganovic said: "My expectations for this weekend and for FP1 are a mix of technical focus and emotion.

"It’s always incredibly special to take part in an FP1 session and, more generally, to be back in a Ferrari Formula 1 car."

Dino Beganovic will replace Hamilton on Friday.
Dino Beganovic will replace Hamilton on Friday.

"Putting on the red race suit, getting back behind the wheel, and working closely with the engineers and mechanics is something unique, so I’m really looking forward to Barcelona. I have great memories from last year’s FP1 and I want to build on that experience and put everything together this time.

"Clearly, this is still a very new car for me because of the regulation changes and everything that comes with them, so the priority is to get up to speed as quickly as possible.

"My aim is to do the job the team requires of me, provide useful feedback, and adapt to the car as much as possible. If I can do that, it will be a positive session for the whole team and hopefully an enjoyable one for me too."

FP1 Rookie Drivers at Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

Rookie Drivers: FP1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
Team Driver Driver Replacing
FerrariDino BeganovicLewis Hamilton
MercedesFrederik VestiKimi Antonelli
McLarenLeonardo FornaroliLando Norris
Red BullAyumu IwasaIsack Hadjar
WilliamsLuke BrowningAlex Albon
AudiPaul AronNico Hulkenberg
CadillacColton HertaSergio Perez

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed as FIA confirm official hearing

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Barcelona-Catalunya Grand prix

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