F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari form blasted as F1 team confirm Monza driver change

Lewis Hamilton was once again berated by Italian media, after crashing out of the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort last weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren confirm F1 driver switch for Italian Grand Prix

Related image

McLaren junior racer Alex Dunne will take part in the Italian Grand Prix weekend, the team have confirmed.

➡️ READ MORE

Lando Norris at risk of Italian Grand Prix penalty

Related image

Lando Norris may have to forget about starting at the front for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Staggering Newey admission emerges over Verstappen to Aston Martin move

Related image

Adrian Newey has discussed Max Verstappen’s chances of moving to Aston Martin after he issued a staggering update on the status of the 2026 F1 car.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen issues perfect response to Hadjar Red Bull promotion

Related image

Max Verstappen delivered the perfect response to questions about Isack Hadjar and a promotion to Red Bull for the F1 star.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 fans ANGRY after walking out of Dutch Grand Prix

Related image

There was a remarkable sight during the Dutch Grand Prix with still over twenty laps remaining, as many fans were already abandoning the race at Zandvoort.

➡️ READ MORE

Related