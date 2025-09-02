Staggering Newey admission emerges over Verstappen to Aston Martin move

Adrian Newey has discussed Max Verstappen’s chances of moving to Aston Martin after he issued a staggering update on the status of the 2026 F1 car.

Since joining Aston Martin as their managing technical partner in March, Newey has been hard at work on their 2026 challenger and nailing the next set of F1 regulations.

According to former F1 driver, Riccardo Patrese, he spoke to Newey who claimed next year Aston Martin won’t be ready to fight for a championship.

“I spoke with Adrian [Newey] at Goodwood, and he feels that next year they won’t be ready and not raise expectations,” Patrese said via RacingTipster.

“If they come out and they are ready, it looks better for him! But he seemed honest when he said they would not be ready to go for the championship.

“But you never know, because Adrian is incredible. Probably in his heart, he hopes to be ready already next year, but he doesn't want to say that.”

Will Verstappen switch to Aston Martin?

The legendary designer also addressed a potential switch to Aston Martin for Verstappen, and Patrese detailed the conditions for this to happen.

“He also said we are not ready to get [Max] Verstappen next year because he doesn't think they can provide him with a winning car. This is what he says,” he continued.

“Then we will see what will come out. He knows how strong Verstappen is, and if the car has the potential to win the championship, Verstappen can definitely be a choice for Aston Martin.”

Verstappen was linked to Aston Martin earlier this year, but the champion has since asserted his loyalty to Red Bull despite a difficult season with the team.

However, the order is set to change in 2026, with Verstappen and his camp surely on the look out for the team that masters the next set of regulations as a potential signing prospect for 2027.

