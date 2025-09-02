F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton handed lifeline as champion wants major FIA penalty change

Lewis Hamilton has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix this weekend - but the FIA might have just given the seven-time world champion a lifeline.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion calls for major change to FIA punishments

Related image

An F1 champion wants a major change to the way that some FIA punishments are handed out.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star fined for speeding

Related image

An F1 star has been fined for speeding.

➡️ READ MORE

Star driver stuns home crowd after being declared ‘unfit’ for Dutch GP

Related image

Alpine-backed F1 Academy star Nina Gademan has taken her first victory in the all-female racing series in front of her home crowd at the Dutch Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

SEVEN F1 stars hit by FIA deleted lap ruling at Dutch GP

Related image

The FIA have confirmed that seven F1 stars had their lap times deleted during the Dutch Grand Prix at the weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Related