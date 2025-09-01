The FIA have confirmed that seven F1 stars had their lap times deleted during the Dutch Grand Prix at the weekend.

Alongside a flurry of penalties and penalty points at the Dutch GP, the FIA also confirmed which drivers had breached track limits and had a lap time deleted.

The list of drivers consisted of: Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, Fernando Alonso, Franco Colapinto, Nico Hulkenberg, George Russell and Carlos Sainz, all of whom did not use the track at either Turn 3 or Turn 12.

Leclerc was the only driver to have a lap time deleted twice, while the remaining six drivers only had one lap time deleted, thus avoiding any punishment and maintaining their grand prix finishing position.

F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Penalties in full

Sunday’s race prompted several unmissable moments, including a bold attempt at an overtake from Kimi Antonelli into Turn 3 which resulted in a collision with Leclerc.

The incident was referred to the stewards and Antonelli was awarded a 10-second time penalty, alongside two penalty points to his licence. Antonelli was also awarded a further five seconds for speeding in the pit lane.

Lewis Hamilton received a late penalty at the Dutch GP for failing to slow under double waved yellows. The champion will serve a five-place grid drop at the Italian GP and was awarded a further two penalty points.

Williams star Carlos Sainz was caught up in a controversial incident with Liam Lawson, where the pair made contact on the safety car restart and tumbled down the order.

The Spaniard was punished severely by the stewards with a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points, taking his total to four.

Ollie Bearman was required to make a pit lane start at the Dutch GP, after Haas changed several power unit components without the approval of the FIA's technical delegate.

