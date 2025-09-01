SEVEN F1 stars hit by FIA deleted lap ruling at Dutch GP
The FIA have confirmed that seven F1 stars had their lap times deleted during the Dutch Grand Prix at the weekend.
Alongside a flurry of penalties and penalty points at the Dutch GP, the FIA also confirmed which drivers had breached track limits and had a lap time deleted.
The list of drivers consisted of: Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, Fernando Alonso, Franco Colapinto, Nico Hulkenberg, George Russell and Carlos Sainz, all of whom did not use the track at either Turn 3 or Turn 12.
Leclerc was the only driver to have a lap time deleted twice, while the remaining six drivers only had one lap time deleted, thus avoiding any punishment and maintaining their grand prix finishing position.
F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Penalties in full
Sunday’s race prompted several unmissable moments, including a bold attempt at an overtake from Kimi Antonelli into Turn 3 which resulted in a collision with Leclerc.
The incident was referred to the stewards and Antonelli was awarded a 10-second time penalty, alongside two penalty points to his licence. Antonelli was also awarded a further five seconds for speeding in the pit lane.
Lewis Hamilton received a late penalty at the Dutch GP for failing to slow under double waved yellows. The champion will serve a five-place grid drop at the Italian GP and was awarded a further two penalty points.
Williams star Carlos Sainz was caught up in a controversial incident with Liam Lawson, where the pair made contact on the safety car restart and tumbled down the order.
The Spaniard was punished severely by the stewards with a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points, taking his total to four.
Ollie Bearman was required to make a pit lane start at the Dutch GP, after Haas changed several power unit components without the approval of the FIA's technical delegate.
