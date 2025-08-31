Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has crashed out of the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

After managing to hold off his rivals and remain in the top 10 after a dramatic start on Sunday, the Ferrari star crashed into the barriers on the exit of Turn 3, triggering a safety car on lap 23 of 72.

Hamilton appeared to have lost the rear of his SF-25 after experiencing a snap of oversteer heading into the corner, smashing into the barriers and scattering debris across the track.

The 40-year-old confirmed he was ok over team radio after the race-ending incident, saying: "Yeah I'm so sorry guys."

The 2025 Dutch GP marks Hamilton's first DNF of the season, meaning the verdict of his pending FIA investigation will not impact his race result this weekend.

Sunday's race went from bad to worse for Fred Vasseur's F1 team after Charles Leclerc was also taken out of the race after a questionable move from Kimi Antonelli saw the pair crash on lap 53, with the rookie handed a 10-second penalty for causing a collision.

The FIA then announced that the 19-year-old was also slapped with a five-second sanction for pit-lane speeding later in the race, finishing the 15th grand prix of the season in P16.

Hamilton and Leclerc both crashed out of the 2025 Dutch GP

Ferrari hit new low in Zandvoort

After the disappointing moment for Hamilton, the Sky Sports F1 team assessed whether the champion had perhaps lost control due to the slippery conditions of the green track detailing at Turn 3, a question Lando Norris also had for his race engineer.

Following Hamilton's crash, the fellow Brit took to McLaren team radio, asking: "How did Hamilton crash? Did he go on the green and the green was slippery because of the rain?"

As his race engineer Will Joseph confirmed the cause of Hamilton's first DNF in Ferrari red, Norris responded, evidently frustrated that McLaren had not warned him of the change in conditions.

"You should tell me earlier, this is a race-ending bit of information," the 25-year-old snapped. Norris went on to also DNF at the Dutch GP.

Though Hamilton may have been dealt his worst result of the season at Zandvoort, his position in the drivers' standings will likely remain unchanged regardless of the points picked up by his rivals on Sunday.

With no points on offer for Hamilton after his DNF, he will remain in P6, but even if Antonelli had pulled off a miracle to drag his Mercedes to P1 at the Dutch GP, he would still not be able to make up the 45 point gap to Hamilton.

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

F1 HEADLINES: Sky pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion as FIA issue penalty verdict

READ MORE: FIA announce Lewis Hamilton investigation after bizarre Dutch Grand Prix breach

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Lando Norris has pole snatched off him in late drama at Dutch GP

Related