Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Red Bull, McLaren, Britain, British GP, 2025

F1 Qualifying Results: Lando Norris has pole snatched off him in late drama at Dutch GP

Sheona Mountford
Lando Norris had pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix snatched away from him by F1 team-mate Oscar Piastri.

The Brit was on top all weekend, with extra pace across all three practice sessions and in the early stages of qualifying.

When it came to Q3 however, Piastri pulled out a blistering lap to leave his team-mate in the dust and stake his claim in the championship.

Mercedes and Red Bull lost two of their drivers during Q2 with Kimi Antonelli and Yuki Tsunoda failing to progress into the top 10, as pressure mounts on the pair.

Elsewhere in Q1, Lance Stroll crashed again at Zandvoort, following his FP2 incident where he completely destroyed his Aston Martin.

The Canadian spun into the barriers at Turn 13, but avoided prompting a red flag and managed to drive his car back to the pits without disrupting qualifying.

Stroll was unable to get back out on track for qualifying and was pictured out of the car in the garage, failing to set a time during the session.

F1 Qualifying Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:08.662
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.012s
3Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.263s
4Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.546s
5George RussellMercedes+0.593s
6Charles LeclercFerrari+0.678s
7Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.728s
8Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.838s
9Carlos SainzWilliams+0.843s
10Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.968s
11Kimi AntonelliMercedesOUT IN Q2
12Yuki TsunodaRed BullOUT IN Q2
13Gabriel BortoletoKick SauberOUT IN Q2
14Pierre GaslyAlpineOUT IN Q2
15Alex AlbonWilliamsOUT IN Q2
16Franco ColapintoAlpineOUT IN Q1
17Nico HulkenbergKick SauberOUT IN Q1
18Esteban OconHaasOUT IN Q1
19Ollie BearmanHaasOUT IN Q1
20Lance StrollAston MartinOUT IN Q1

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

