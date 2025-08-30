Lando Norris had pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix snatched away from him by F1 team-mate Oscar Piastri.

The Brit was on top all weekend, with extra pace across all three practice sessions and in the early stages of qualifying.

When it came to Q3 however, Piastri pulled out a blistering lap to leave his team-mate in the dust and stake his claim in the championship.

Mercedes and Red Bull lost two of their drivers during Q2 with Kimi Antonelli and Yuki Tsunoda failing to progress into the top 10, as pressure mounts on the pair.

Elsewhere in Q1, Lance Stroll crashed again at Zandvoort, following his FP2 incident where he completely destroyed his Aston Martin.

The Canadian spun into the barriers at Turn 13, but avoided prompting a red flag and managed to drive his car back to the pits without disrupting qualifying.

Stroll was unable to get back out on track for qualifying and was pictured out of the car in the garage, failing to set a time during the session.

F1 Qualifying Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2025

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

