Lance Stroll DESTROYS Aston Martin in crash at Dutch GP

F1 star Lance Stroll caused a red flag during FP2 at the Dutch Grand Prix after he suffered a huge crash which completely destroyed his car.

The session was promptly red flagged when the Aston Martin was shown stationary at the banked Turn 3, with Stroll's car left completely destroyed after hitting the wall on a fast lap.

Thankfully, Stroll reported he was okay over team radio and was filmed climbing out of his car after the mighty incident.

The Canadian appeared to lock up at the front, but was going too fast and sent his AMR25 into the barriers.

Has Stroll's wrist injury flared up at the Dutch GP?

Stroll crashes at Dutch GP

The location of Stroll's incident was the same place Daniel Ricciardo broke his hand in 2023, and concern was soon raised over the Aston Martin star's health.

In 2023, Stroll sustained fractures to his hands and wrists after a cycling accident, and was forced to sit out the Spanish GP when he experienced pain from the injury again this year.

Over team radio Max Verstappen asked Gianpiero Lambiase if Stroll was okay when he saw the incident, inquiring about the dormant wrist injury.

Speaking on Sky Sports F1, Bernie Collins had eyes on the Aston Martin garage and reported: "Lance closed the door with his left hand and is talking to his engineers.

"He seems pretty comfortable. He doesn't look in pain and is not holding any of his hands.

"From my non-medical expert opinion, he doesn't look like he has any concerns at this stage and is just talking through what went wrong."

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes and Ferrari in FIA inspection as Dutch GP absence confirmed

F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton misery deepens as red flag takes star out at Dutch Grand Prix

READ MORE: Max Verstappen SHOCKS home crowd with embarrassing Dutch GP blunder

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 star OUT as red flag issued at Dutch Grand Prix

Related