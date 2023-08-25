Ricciardo's Dutch Grand Prix replacement CONFIRMED after hand break

Dan Davis

Daniel Ricciardo has suffered a broken bone in his hand and will not be able to race at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, with Liam Lawson to replace him.

Ricciardo sustained the fracture in his left hand after crashing into the barrier at Turn Three in FP2, having swerved to avoid colliding with Oscar Piastri's McLaren.

Though the damage to his car appeared minimal, Ricciardo sustained his break as a result of the significant kickback through the machine and his steering wheel.

He was initially taken to the on-site medical centre for checks but later transferred to a local hospital, where X-rays revealed the extent of the injury.

Rookie Lawson has been drafted in as a last-minute replacement.

AlphaTauri's statement

A statement from AlphaTauri read: "After today's incident during Free Practice 2 in Zandvoort, in which Daniel Ricciardo hit the barrier at Turn 3, he was brought to the local hospital and further examinations were carried out.

"An X-ray confirmed he sustained a break to a metacarpal on his left hand, and this injury will not allow him to continue his duties, so he will be replaced by the team's reserve driver Liam Lawson for the remainder of this weekend.

"The team wishes him all the best for the quickest possible recovery."

Ricciardo, who had only made his return to the grid two races before the summer break, now faces an undetermined spell on the sidelines.

Lawson has been present in the paddock this weekend and has been thrust into the firing line ahead of Nyck de Vries, who was also in contention to step in.

The debutant competed in Formula 2 last year but was overlooked for a promotion, with De Vries instead snapped up by AlphaTauri before being sacked.

Lawson has been fighting for the title in Japan's Super Formula Championship this year, though he has stepped aside to deputise in the Netherlands.

The metacarpal, the bone Ricciardo has broken, runs between the fingers and the wrist. Typically, fractures are minor but can take several weeks to heal fully.

