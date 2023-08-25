Ricciardo CRASHES in Dutch Grand Prix practice in bizarre incident involving Piastri

Luis Raya

Friday 25 August 2023 16:20 - Updated: 16:29

Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri were involved in a bizarre incident at the start of the second practice session at the Dutch Grand Prix, in an incident that brought out the red flags.

Piastri lost control of the rear of his car, impacting the wall, and Ricciardo, who was following closely, locked up his brakes and also went off the track.

The two Australians caused an accident just 10 minutes into the start of the second free practice session, resulting in a second red flag of the day.

After Piastri lost control, Ricciardo followed by moments later but could not avoid running off line and into the barrier at the high banked turn three.

"***** I also, my hand." After the accident, the AlphaTauri driver radioed in to say that he hurt his hand because he didn't release the steering wheel until he hit the barriers, which quickly turned as he braked abruptly.

Cranes removed the two cars, which had become stuck in the barriers, and the session resumed a few minutes later.

READ MORE: Hulkenberg CRASHES out during practice at Dutch Grand Prix