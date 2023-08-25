Hulkenberg CRASHES out during practice at Dutch Grand Prix

Luis Raya

Friday 25 August 2023 13:23 - Updated: 14:14

Nico Hulkenberg suffered a disastrous start to Dutch Grand Prix practice, going off the track with 18 minutes remaining in Free Practice 1 and causing a red flag.

The German lost control of the rear of his car at the entry of Turn 13, spinning and going straight into the gravel.

Although he barely made contact with the barriers, the Haas driver got stuck in the gravel, prompting a red flag and the deployment of a crane to remove the car from the track.

The session resumed a couple of minutes later, giving the drivers a little over 10 minutes to continue testing the cars and upgrades, as well as getting back into the groove after the summer break.

Local hero Max Verstappen concluded the session in first place, with a time of 1:11.852, followed by Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, and Sergio Perez. The Williams team has completed a solid session, with Alex Albon finishing fifth and Logan Sargeant in seventh.

On the other hand, Charles Leclerc finished in 16th place, while Robert Shwartzman, who took Carlos Sainz's seat for this session, could only manage 19th.

Hulkenberg, confirmed for 2024

In his return to the grid, Hulkenberg is having an impressive 2023 season

The 36-year-old German, who returned to the grid this year with Haas, is having a remarkable season, outscoring his teammate Kevin Magnussen by nine points to two so far.

His impressive performance has led Haas to renew his contract for 2024, alongside Magnussen, as revealed by the team on Thursday afternoon. After several years with drivers who didn't quite fit, the American team has finally found a strong pair.

