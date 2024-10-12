Major Verstappen update REVEALED following legal action
An intriguing legal battle involving Formula 1 star Max Verstappen has taken another fresh turn.
The news comes as the defending world champion gets ready for the final stages of what has been a thrilling season so far in 2024.
Under severe pressure from McLaren rival Lando Norris, who has reduced the gap to the championship leader to just 52 points, Verstappen must rediscover the form which has deserted him in recent months if he is to retain his title.
Verstappen catchphrase trademarked for new release
Winless in his last eight outings, the Red Bull driver has allowed Norris to chip away at his advantage, and with just six races remaining, is well-positioned to overhaul the three-time champion.
The Brit has enjoyed a stellar campaign in 2024, clinching victories in Miami, the Netherlands, and most recently, Singapore.
His triumph at Verstappen's home grand prix in August underlined his status as a realistic contender, and in declaring his win 'simply lovely' over team radio, quoted a phrase commonly used by the Red Bull man.
It was revealed this month that Verstappen has now trademarked the term in an effort to prevent his rivals from using it.
Following some uncertainty over why Verstappen opted to take the somewhat unusual course of action, a new development has shone a light on his reasoning.
Taking to social media platform X, the 27-year-old posted a link to his own website, attaching an image of him modelling a crewneck jumper with 'Simply Lovely' written across the front, an item fans can now get their hands on along with other merchandise sporting the 61-time race winner's famous catchphrase.
🫣 Yes, it's just Simply Lovely 💚— Max Verstappen (@VerstappenCOM) October 10, 2024
🔗 https://t.co/Ga9eks3PwF pic.twitter.com/jY5JTQcRDO
