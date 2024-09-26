Red Bull chief wants Verstappen change amid F1 struggles

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has admitted Max Verstappen must adopt a different approach if he is to retain his Formula 1 title.

The Dutchman has failed to win on any of his last eight outings, and has seen his sizeable championship lead reduced to just 52 points with just six races remaining.

F1 HEADLINES: Team boss makes shock Ricciardo admission as Audi miss chance to sign driver

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals '$3.5 MILLION' payout behind major Red Bull decision

McLaren's Lando Norris has emerged as the main challenger to Verstappen's throne this season, and once again finished ahead of the three-time champion at last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

The Brit's victory at the Marina Bay Street Circuit was his second in four races, and appears to be hitting form at the right time as he aims to overhaul his Red Bull counterpart.

Max Verstappen finished second at the Singapore Grand Prix

Verstappen is battling Lando Norris for the world drivers' title

Champion now 'fighting in midfield'

Verstappen has consistently bemoaned the performance of his car this season, and has shown signs that the pressure has been getting to him at times throughout the year.

It's been far from plain sailing off the track as well, having been faced with ongoing questions surrounding his future at Red Bull, with rumours suggesting he is open to exploring other options.

Now, his Red Bull boss has opened up on his star drivers' ongoing struggles, and urged him to tap into his deep reserves of mental strength to prove he is still the best driver on the grid.

Helmut Marko has urged Verstappen to adopt a different approach

READ MORE: FIA confirm Verstappen and Norris legal inspection after Singapore Grand Prix

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, Marko said: “It’s certainly a different situation for Max - to go from being a series winner to fighting in the midfield, and with a bit of bad luck.

"Knowing that the car isn’t capable of winning right now is something he has to adjust to.

"It takes mental strength and driving skill to cope with that, and he’ll need to approach the situation differently.”

The 26-year-old is also embroiled in a fierce battle for the constructors' championship, having seen his team replaced by McLaren at the top of the leaderboard at the Azerbaijan GP earlier this month.

READ MORE: Official driver signing made in shock twist to Audi F1 seat hunt

Related