Official driver signing made in shock twist to Audi F1 seat hunt

Audi's quest to complete their F1 driver line-up has taken another surprise twist following the news that one of the contenders for a seat has signed for another team.

The German giants will make their Formula 1 debut in 2026, replacing Sauber on the grid having completed the takeover of the team earlier this year.

Nico Hulkenberg has already been secured on a long-term contract, with the Haas driver set to make the switch to Sauber next season.

There has been much speculation over who could line up alongside the experienced racer, with a host of names being linked with the vacant seat.

Nico Hulkenberg has already signed a multi-year contract with Audi
Sauber chief technical officer Mattia Binotto is weighing up his options

Bottas handed surprise boost

New chief technical officer Mattia Binotto recently revealed the team are doing everything in their power to get the best driver available, with the likes of Mick Schumacher and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel among those being considered.

Young stars Theo Pourchaire and Gabriel Bortoleto are also believed to be in the frame, while the Austrian team's current driver pairing of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu haven't given up hope of earning a new contract for next year.

The duo have yet to pick up a single point in 2024 in what has been a dismal campaign, and have just six races left to prove they are worthy of another opportunity.

One man who won't be in the cockpit for next season at least is Zane Maloney, after the team's reserve driver agreed a deal to sign for Formula E outfit Lola Yamaha ABT.

The Barbadian will race alongside record race winner Lucas di Grassi, as the team look to make a significant impact in their first campaign in the sport.

Zane Maloney will be participating in Formula E next season

In a statement, 20-year-old Maloney said: “I am delighted to be part of the Lola Yamaha ABT team and looking forward to this exciting challenge.

“Although I already know the championship well, this is a completely new chapter for me, so working with such an experienced team, and alongside such a successful driver, is the perfect next step.

"I’ve followed and admired Lucas’s battles over the past seasons, including when he became champion.

"I’m sure that I will learn a lot from him and together we will push both ourselves and the development of the car forward.”

F1 Standings

