Audi announce major F1 management reshuffle as chief exit confirmed

Audi have announced a management reshuffle for their Formula 1 team following the exit of chief executive officer Adam Baker.

The German manufacturer will enter F1 and take over Sauber next year, but ahead of their entry, the team have made yet another management change before 2026 rolls around.

Baker’s departure has resulted in Mattia Binotto, who was previously the team’s chief operating and technical officer, becoming head of the Audi F1 project after joining last July.

Binotto and team principal Jonathan Wheatley’s roles will not change under this restructure, with the Italian in charge of the overall design of the car, whilst former Red Bull man Wheatley will oversee the team trackside.

Christian Foyer has also recently joined the project as chief operating officer, and will take over operational responsibility for the areas previously managed by Baker.

Audi prepares for F1 entry

Binotto will be responsible for the activities at the new F1 team's power-unit base in Neuburg an der Donau in Germany, and their car design and manufacturing base in Hinwil, Switzerland.

Audi is also looking for a base in England for a small design team, in a hope to acquire the expertise of individuals based in the south-east of the country, commonly known as ‘motorsport valley’.

In recent months, a debate over whether V10 engines should return to F1 has raged on, with bosses opting to reject a comeback.

Audi were particularly concerned by the change in engines, with the original 2026 power unit rules attracting the manufacturer to the sport in the first place, alongside the likes of Honda, who are set to make a full-scale return to the sport next year with Aston Martin.

However, the FIA's single-seater technical director Nikolas Tombazis was wary Audi could potentially quit if the governing body suddenly approved changes over power unit rules, and instead ensured that all participants would be protected.

