Audi F1 make MAJOR announcement ahead of grid arrival with ex-Ferrari man confirmed
Soon-to-be Formula 1 team Audi have announced a major signing ahead of their grid arrival in 2026.
The German brand are set to take over Kick Sauber when new regulations are introduced to the sport in the not-too-distant future, bringing another big motorsport name to the F1 grid.
Ahead of said return, Audi have already confirmed one of their driver lineup in Nico Hulkenberg, and recently, the team announced a significant partnership with oil giant bp.
Now, the team have moved to appoint another key figure as their return preparations ramp up.
Audi F1 make major signing
Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto will return to F1 leadership on August 1st as Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer at Sauber Motorsport AG, the team which will become Audi from 2026.
Binotto, who had been with Ferrari in some capacity since 1995, took over as team principal in 2019 having worked his way through the ranks but left after the 2022 campaign ended in a third-place finish for the team.
In a press release announcing the move, Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG expressed his happiness at landing the Italian.
“I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Mattia Binotto for our ambitious Formula 1 project,“ Döllner explained.
“With his extensive experience of more than 25 years in Formula 1, he will undoubtedly be able to make a decisive contribution for Audi.“
Binotto's arrival marks the departure of former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl, who had moved to Sauber Motorsport in 2023 as chief motorsport officer and became CEO of Audi's Formula One operations in March this year.

