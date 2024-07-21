close global

Verstappen investigated by FIA over controversial Hungarian GP moment

Max Verstappen was investigated by the FIA for a potential infringement on lap one of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion was forced off the track heading into turn one, before rejoining in second position, ahead of initial pole sitter Lando Norris.

Verstappen was forced to give the position back to Norris, reinstalling a McLaren one-two.

Norris' McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri took the lead of the race following a brilliant getaway off the line.

Max Verstappen was asked to give a position back to Lando Norris
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have stoked up a rivalry in 2024

Verstappen annoyed by stewards ruling

Verstappen's trip off the track allowed Lewis Hamilton to get in among the action and, attacking Verstappen down into turn two, was pushed slightly wide by the Dutchman.

The 39-year-old missed out on an overtake, but did manage to get himself past Carlos Sainz off the line and up into fourth.

Norris, who started on pole following a brilliant qualifying performance, was once again left unhappy by his world championship rival's antics, and was frantically asking his team to contact the stewards about Verstappen's move.

Ultimately, they listened to McLaren's complaints, and asked Verstappen to give the position back to Norris, much to the annoyance of the three-time champion.

"OK, so you can just drive people off the track then?," Verstappen complained to Gianpiero Lambiase over his team radio.

"You can tell the FIA that's how we're going to race from now onwards. Just driving people off the road."

