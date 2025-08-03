F1 Results Today: Hamilton's Ferrari woes continue as McLaren stars in dramatic late battle

Lewis Hamilton endured a miserable Hungarian Grand Prix while his Ferrari team-mate was punished by the F1 stewards.

Lando Norris sealed the victory over his team-mate Oscar Piastri on Sunday, holding off the Aussie on fresher tyres to take the chequered flag.

Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc managed to maintain his lead over of Piastri throughout the race, but eventually was caught by the Aussie on Lap 51 denying the Ferrari star a grand prix victory.

The 27-year-old cut a frustrated figure over team radio, where he bemoaned Ferrari's evaporating pace and stated it would be 'a miracle' if they finished on the podium.

Leclerc was indeed proven right, when he was overtaken by George Russell for third with the Ferrari star accused of turning in on the Mercedes during braking.

The Monegasque driver was placed under a late investigation for the incident and was given a five-second time penalty, but still maintained his fourth place finish.

However, his Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton endured a even worse Sunday, struggling in a battle with Max Verstappen and failing to finish inside the top 10.

The four-time world champion was placed under investigation by the stewards for their incident at Turn 4, where they fought for position and Hamilton was forced wide by Verstappen, with a decision to be made after the race.

Hamilton was further humbled when he was lapped by the race leading McLarens, compounding a miserable weekend for the champion who described himself as 'useless' after his qualifying performance on Saturday.

F1 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:35:21.231 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.698s 3 George Russell Mercedes +21.916s 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +42.560s 5 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +59.040s 6 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +66.169s 7 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +68.174s 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +69.451s 9 Max Verstappen Red Bull +72.645s 10 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes + 1 LAP 11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls + 1 LAP 12 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari + 1 LAP 13 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber + 1 LAP 14 Carlos Sainz Williams + 1 LAP 15 Alex Albon Williams + 1 LAP 16 Esteban Ocon Haas + 1 LAP 17 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull + 1 LAP 18 Franco Colapinto Alpine + 1 LAP 19 *Pierre Gasly Alpine + 1 LAP DNF Oliver Bearman Haas NO TIME

* = Pierre Gasly was handed a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision.

