close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Belgium, 2025

F1 Results Today: Hamilton's Ferrari woes continue as McLaren stars in dramatic late battle

F1 Results Today: Hamilton's Ferrari woes continue as McLaren stars in dramatic late battle

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Belgium, 2025

Lewis Hamilton endured a miserable Hungarian Grand Prix while his Ferrari team-mate was punished by the F1 stewards.

Lando Norris sealed the victory over his team-mate Oscar Piastri on Sunday, holding off the Aussie on fresher tyres to take the chequered flag.

Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc managed to maintain his lead over of Piastri throughout the race, but eventually was caught by the Aussie on Lap 51 denying the Ferrari star a grand prix victory.

The 27-year-old cut a frustrated figure over team radio, where he bemoaned Ferrari's evaporating pace and stated it would be 'a miracle' if they finished on the podium.

Leclerc was indeed proven right, when he was overtaken by George Russell for third with the Ferrari star accused of turning in on the Mercedes during braking.

The Monegasque driver was placed under a late investigation for the incident and was given a five-second time penalty, but still maintained his fourth place finish.

However, his Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton endured a even worse Sunday, struggling in a battle with Max Verstappen and failing to finish inside the top 10.

The four-time world champion was placed under investigation by the stewards for their incident at Turn 4, where they fought for position and Hamilton was forced wide by Verstappen, with a decision to be made after the race.

Hamilton was further humbled when he was lapped by the race leading McLarens, compounding a miserable weekend for the champion who described himself as 'useless' after his qualifying performance on Saturday.

READ MORE: F1 champion Max Verstappen reveals unfulfilled racing dream

F1 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:35:21.231
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.698s
3George RussellMercedes+21.916s
4Charles LeclercFerrari+42.560s
5Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+59.040s
6Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+66.169s
7Lance StrollAston Martin+68.174s
8Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+69.451s
9Max VerstappenRed Bull+72.645s
10Kimi AntonelliMercedes+ 1 LAP
11Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+ 1 LAP
12Lewis HamiltonFerrari+ 1 LAP
13Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+ 1 LAP
14Carlos SainzWilliams+ 1 LAP
15Alex AlbonWilliams+ 1 LAP
16Esteban OconHaas+ 1 LAP
17Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+ 1 LAP
18Franco ColapintoAlpine+ 1 LAP
19*Pierre GaslyAlpine+ 1 LAP
DNFOliver BearmanHaasNO TIME

* = Pierre Gasly was handed a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision.

READ MORE: Axed F1 chief Guenther Steiner 'set' for multi-million dollar team purchase

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari NASCAR Lando Norris Charles Leclerc Oscar Piastri
Schumacher hints at EARLY Hamilton Ferrari exit amid Hungarian GP disaster
F1 News & Gossip

Schumacher hints at EARLY Hamilton Ferrari exit amid Hungarian GP disaster

  • Yesterday 03:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

Ryan Blaney opens up on NASCAR error still haunts him

  • 44 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR

Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension

  • Today 14:00
NASCAR

NASCAR team FIRES driver with immediate effect after he signs with rival for 2026

  • Today 13:00
NASCAR Round-Up

NASCAR News Today: Kyle Busch laments car issues as Cup Series driver confirms retirement decision

  • Today 12:00
F1 Movie

F1 movie proves box office hit as Brad Pitt record broken

  • Today 04:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole

  • 2 august
 F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders

  • 26 july
 NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

  • 27 july
 NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

  • 3 august
 NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

  • 21 july
 NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'

NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'

  • 29 july
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x