Axed F1 chief Guenther Steiner 'set' for multi-million dollar team purchase

Axed Formula 1 chief Guenther Steiner has been linked with a sensational return to motorsport.

According to Motorsport.com, Steiner, who was previously boss at the Haas F1 team before his abrupt exit at the start of 2024, is finalizing a purchase of MotoGP outfit Tech 3.

Their report states that the deal is said to be valued at just over $20 million, with the move marking the first major linkup between the world of F1 and MotoGP since Liberty Media's acquisition of Dorna, MotoGP's promoter.

Steiner is not alone in the venture, with reports stating that the majority of funding comes from an investment management company named 'Apex'.

Guenther Steiner set for motorsport return

Steiner has been out of a race team role in motorsports since his axing from Haas ahead of last season, instead completing plenty of media work during that time.

Now, however, Steiner could be set to return trackside, although if he does take over, it is reported that the team's current owner, Herve Poncharal, will slowly hand over the reins as the Italian adjusts to running a MotoGP team.

Speaking on the Business of Sport podcast recently, Steiner discusses the conditions it would take for him to return to a team principal role in F1, but he may now have found them in this new MotoGP venture.

“I go back to life as a TP if there is a project out there with a vision which I like, not to do a job," Steiner explained. "Just to do a job, I'm not going back to do it."

He later added: "The best for me would be to work for myself you know [because] you can make the decisions."

