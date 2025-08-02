Axed F1 chief Guenther Steiner 'set' for multi-million dollar team purchase
Axed F1 chief Guenther Steiner 'set' for multi-million dollar team purchase
Axed Formula 1 chief Guenther Steiner has been linked with a sensational return to motorsport.
According to Motorsport.com, Steiner, who was previously boss at the Haas F1 team before his abrupt exit at the start of 2024, is finalizing a purchase of MotoGP outfit Tech 3.
Their report states that the deal is said to be valued at just over $20 million, with the move marking the first major linkup between the world of F1 and MotoGP since Liberty Media's acquisition of Dorna, MotoGP's promoter.
Steiner is not alone in the venture, with reports stating that the majority of funding comes from an investment management company named 'Apex'.
READ MORE: F1 champion Max Verstappen reveals unfulfilled racing dream
Guenther Steiner set for motorsport return
Steiner has been out of a race team role in motorsports since his axing from Haas ahead of last season, instead completing plenty of media work during that time.
Now, however, Steiner could be set to return trackside, although if he does take over, it is reported that the team's current owner, Herve Poncharal, will slowly hand over the reins as the Italian adjusts to running a MotoGP team.
Speaking on the Business of Sport podcast recently, Steiner discusses the conditions it would take for him to return to a team principal role in F1, but he may now have found them in this new MotoGP venture.
“I go back to life as a TP if there is a project out there with a vision which I like, not to do a job," Steiner explained. "Just to do a job, I'm not going back to do it."
He later added: "The best for me would be to work for myself you know [because] you can make the decisions."
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton issues frank response as F1 legend quizzed on Christian Horner axe
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ryan Blaney opens up on NASCAR error still haunts him
- 42 minutes ago
Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race
- 3 hours ago
Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension
- Today 14:00
NASCAR team FIRES driver with immediate effect after he signs with rival for 2026
- Today 13:00
NASCAR News Today: Kyle Busch laments car issues as Cup Series driver confirms retirement decision
- Today 12:00
F1 movie proves box office hit as Brad Pitt record broken
- Today 04:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
- 2 august
F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
- 26 july
NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict
- 27 july
NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
- 3 august
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement
- 21 july
NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'
- 29 july