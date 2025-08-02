close global

Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Austria, 2025

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole

Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Austria, 2025

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc stunned the title-fighting duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in taking pole for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Monegasque driver and team-mate Lewis Hamilton had struggled in Q1 and Q2, the latter being knocked out early to earn 12th on the grid, but a storming last lap saw Leclerc edge out the title challengers.

The Aston Martins bounced back from being the only team to leave Spa without any points with a brilliant session, Fernando Alonso putting his car fifth with a brilliant lap and team-mate Lance Stroll joining him on the third row.

Life after Christian Horner looks like being much of the same on-track for Red Bull, with Yuki Tsunoda knocked out in the first part of qualifying. Team-mate Max Verstappen struggled mightily too, qualifying eighth after finishing Q1 in 11th and Q2 in eighth.

Weather temperatures changed dramatically within the session, with track temperatures dropping more than 25 degrees within the hour's running to impact grid levels and tyre life, as wind speeds picked up.

F1 Qualifying Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Charles LeclercFerrari1:15.372
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.026s
3Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.041s
4George RussellMercedes+0.053s
5Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.109s
6Lance StrollAston Martin+0.126s
7Gabriel BortoletoSauber+0.353s
8Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.356s
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.449s
10Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.543s
11Ollie BearmanHaasOUT IN Q2
12Lewis HamiltonFerrariOUT IN Q2
13Carlos SainzWilliamsOUT IN Q2
14Franco ColapintoAlpineOUT IN Q2
15Kimi AntonelliMercedesOUT IN Q2
16Yuki TsunodaRed BullOUT IN Q1
17Pierre GaslyAlpineOUT IN Q1
18Esteban OconHaasOUT IN Q1
19Nico HulkenbergSauberOUT IN Q1
20Alex AlbonWilliamsOUT IN Q1

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

