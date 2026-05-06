Lando Norris urges F1 to scrap battery reliance as drivers struggle to push hard
Lando Norris urges F1 to scrap battery reliance as drivers struggle to push hard
Norris wants F1 to ditch its battery
Lando Norris says Formula 1 still needs to make bigger changes to its future rules package, arguing that drivers are effectively penalized for driving at maximum pace.
The upcoming 2026 regulations have become a major talking point across the paddock, particularly because of concerns surrounding energy recovery systems, battery usage, and the amount of lift-and-coast driving expected during races. Several drivers have warned that the new generation of cars could reduce the ability to race aggressively.
While Formula 1 and the FIA have already adjusted parts of the regulations following feedback from teams and drivers, Norris believes the current revisions still fail to address the core issue.
Norris wants F1 battery gone
Norris welcomed the fact that changes have been made, but the McLaren star was clear that the sport remains some way short of where it should be.
"It's a small step in the right direction, but it's not to the level that Formula 1 should still be at yet," Norris said.
"You still can't be flat out everywhere, it's not about being as early on throttle everywhere. You should never get penalised for that kind of thing and you still do."
The key frustration for Norris is that the quickest way to drive under the current rules is not always the most natural way to race.
Instead of simply attacking the lap, drivers have had to think carefully about energy deployment and where they can afford to use full throttle, something which has become one of the biggest talking points of the new regulation cycle.
F1 regulations still under pressure
Norris then went even further, suggesting the issue cannot truly be solved without a much bigger change to the power unit concept.
"So honestly, I don't really think you can fix that," he added. "You just have to get rid of the battery.
"So hopefully in a few years, that's the case."
That is unlikely to happen quickly, but Norris' comments add to the growing pressure on F1 to rethink how far it wants to push the current hybrid direction.
The sport has tried to balance closer racing, sustainability and manufacturer relevance, but drivers have repeatedly made it clear that they do not want those aims to come at the expense of the feeling behind the wheel.
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