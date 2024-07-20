F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull suffer DISASTER session as rivals lock out front row
Max Verstappen's Formula 1 dominance was dented once again in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, with both McLarens qualifying ahead of the championship leader.
The session ended in dramatic fashion with a huge crash for Yuki Tsunoda bringing out a red flag with just over two minutes remaining, leaving teams scrambling to get back out for one final shootout - all but Verstappen, who stayed in the pits and accepted his fate, without a set of fresh tyres to play with.
Sergio Perez crashed out of qualifying in spectacular fashion at the Hungaroring, wrecking his Red Bull in slightly slippery conditions, hitting the wall with a huge thump in Q1.
The Mexican driver didn't set a time fast enough to make it through to Q2, and will start in 16th after doing significant damage to the left-hand side of his car - one position ahead of George Russell, who couldn't find the time to haul himself out of the drop zone in a dramatic end to the session.
A surprise burst of rain caused havoc ahead of the session, leaving teams scrambling to adjust their strategies and run plans at short notice. All 20 drivers went out on slick tyres on a drying track to start the session, all racing to set a time before a forecasted increase in the rain.
Unusually, Daniel Ricciardo was actually fastest in Q1, taking advantage of the improving conditions to make headlines briefly.
A much more sedate Q2 followed, with the track drying rapidly and no further crashes, although Lewis Hamilton came within a hundredth of a second of elimination.
Here are the full qualifying results from Hungary.
F1 Qualifying Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2024
1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:15.227sec
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.022s
3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.046s
4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.469s
5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.627s
6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - TBC
7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.816s
8. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.017s
9. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.220s
10. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.250s
ELIMINATED IN Q2
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
12. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]
13. Alex Albon [Williams]
14. Logan Sargeant [Williams]
15. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
ELIMINATED IN Q1
16. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
17. George Russell [Mercedes]
18. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]
19. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
