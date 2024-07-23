Fresh footage of Hamilton-Verstappen collision revealed

Fresh footage has emerged of the on-track collision between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The two drivers came together on lap 63 at the Hungaroring after Verstappen locked up when making an audacious move down the inside under late braking.

READ MORE: Verstappen investigated by FIA over controversial Hungarian GP moment

The Red Bull driver seethed at his team over the radio all race, having been left unhappy by what he described as a 's***' strategy that the team had put him on.

Verstappen was undercut by both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc on two separate occasions, leaving him needing to bridge huge gaps in front of him in a car that was struggling for pace.

READ MORE: Ralf Schumacher reveals he is in same-sex relationship

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided in Hungary

Max Verstappen spent most of the afternoon complaining on team radio

What happened between Hamilton and Verstappen?

This frustration with his team culminated in a desperate dive down the inside of Hamilton's Mercedes heading into Turn 1 while the pair were fighting for the final podium position.

The hurtling Verstappen touched wheels with the seven-time champion, and his car hurtled into the air.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton racing closely at the Hungarian GP

After the race, Verstappen refused to accept blame for the incident, much to the dismay of Hamilton.

Now, Sky Sports F1 have unveiled new footage of the incident, including a 360-degree cockpit focus on both drivers' cars.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: McLaren 1-2 marred by CONTROVERSIAL team orders as Verstappen misses podium

Related