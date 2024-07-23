Fresh footage of Hamilton-Verstappen collision revealed
Fresh footage of Hamilton-Verstappen collision revealed
Fresh footage has emerged of the on-track collision between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The two drivers came together on lap 63 at the Hungaroring after Verstappen locked up when making an audacious move down the inside under late braking.
READ MORE: Verstappen investigated by FIA over controversial Hungarian GP moment
The Red Bull driver seethed at his team over the radio all race, having been left unhappy by what he described as a 's***' strategy that the team had put him on.
Verstappen was undercut by both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc on two separate occasions, leaving him needing to bridge huge gaps in front of him in a car that was struggling for pace.
READ MORE: Ralf Schumacher reveals he is in same-sex relationship
What happened between Hamilton and Verstappen?
This frustration with his team culminated in a desperate dive down the inside of Hamilton's Mercedes heading into Turn 1 while the pair were fighting for the final podium position.
The hurtling Verstappen touched wheels with the seven-time champion, and his car hurtled into the air.
After the race, Verstappen refused to accept blame for the incident, much to the dismay of Hamilton.
Now, Sky Sports F1 have unveiled new footage of the incident, including a 360-degree cockpit focus on both drivers' cars.
READ MORE: F1 Results Today: McLaren 1-2 marred by CONTROVERSIAL team orders as Verstappen misses podium
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 winner BLASTS McLaren despite Hungarian GP success
- 47 minutes ago
Fresh footage of Hamilton-Verstappen collision revealed
- 1 uur geleden
Taylor Swift-inspired F1 tour suggested by pundits
- Today 05:00
Herta makes HISTORY in winning Toronto weekend
- Today 04:00
Verstappen gives BULLISH response after Hamilton Hungary collision
- Today 03:00
NASCAR champion issues destiny verdict as IndyCar return teased
- Today 02:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep