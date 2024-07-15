F1 race winner announces he is in same-sex relationship

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has revealed he is in a same-sex relationship via an announcement on his social media.

Schumacher, who is the younger brother of seven-time champion Michael, had a career of his own in the sport, taking six career victories and achieving 27 podium finishes.

READ MORE: F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar

Making his debut with Jordan Grand Prix, Schumacher moved to Williams in 1999, securing his first win with the team in 2001 at the San Marino Grand Prix.

Having stuck with the Grove-based outfit for six seasons, the 49-year-old made his final team switch to Toyota before exiting the sport in 2007.

With Ralf's race wins, and Michael's championship victories granting him legendary status, the Schumachers are the most successful sibling pairing the sport has ever seen.

Ralf and Michael Schumacher shared F1 podiums in the past

Ralf Schumacher remains involved in F1 commentating for Sky Sports Germany

What is Ralf Schumacher currently up to?

After retiring from motorsport as a driver, the younger Schumacher now works as a commentator for Sky Sports Germany where he frequently provides strong opinions on current affairs in the sport.

In recent days, Schumacher made a revelation away from the track, however, with the six-time race winner sharing a picture with the man believed to be his partner in a moving post on his Instagram page.

The couple could be seen with their arms around each other, the image on Ralf's personal Instagram page captioned: "The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything."

Many people commented their approval or congratulations on the post, including McLaren boss Zak Brown and Ralf's son, David.

READ MORE: Hamilton Ferrari contract details LEAKED in team slip-up

Related