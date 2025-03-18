F1 enter talks over new grand prix

Formula 1 have entered talks to host a grand prix in a new location, according to a statement from Stefano Domenicali.

The number of races on the F1 calendar has steadily risen over the years, with the 2025 season hosting a staggering 24 as more nations clamour to join the sport.

F1 already hosts three races in the US alone, with Las Vegas becoming the latest new addition to the calendar in 2023 and classic venues such as Spa instead entering a rotational deal with F1 until 2031.

Several other locations are in talks to try and enter F1, with the sport keen to expand into the African continent in locations such as South Africa and Rwanda.

F1 plans to expand into Africa

Could F1 race in Thailand?

Thailand express interest in hosting F1 race

Now, Thailand have expressed their interest in hosting a grand prix with a Bangkok street race reportedly on the cards, after Domenicali confirmed his intention to visit the city ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.

Former Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin attended the 2024 Emilia Romagna GP fuelling reports about a potential Bangkok race, and the F1 CEO’s visit to the country confirms these hopes continue with Thailand's new leader.

Ahead of the second race of the season in China, Domenicali was pictured with Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra in post on F1 Media's X account, where he confirmed there were discussions to host a race in Bangkok.

“I was delighted to meet with Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister of Thailand, and her team today to discuss their impressive plans to host a race in Bangkok,” Domenicali said.

“I am looking forward to continuing our discussions in the weeks and months ahead.”

