McLaren suffer championship setback after late FIA penalty verdict at Australian Grand Prix

McLaren lead the Formula 1 2025 constructors' championship after the Australian Grand Prix, but one of their rivals are level on points after a late penalty verdict from the FIA.

Lando Norris overcame tricky conditions to win Sunday's season opener in Melbourne, with his team-mate Oscar Piastri ending up in P9 after a mishap when the rain began to fall in the latter stages of the race.

Those results left McLaren top of the constructors' standings with 27 points, just ahead of Mercedes in second on 25 after Kimi Antonelli was handed a five-second penalty late in the race and therefore demoted from P4 to P5.

However, the FIA later announced that Antonelli's penalty had been overturned, and his P4 finish reinstated.

This added two points to Mercedes' total for the weekend, meaning the Silver Arrows now tie McLaren for the constructors' championship lead heading to China, dealing the papaya outfit their first title setback of the season, albeit they are technically still top due to Norris' win.

Naturally, following his success in Melbourne, Norris tops the drivers' standings leaving Australia, but how are the rest of the standings looking ahead of next weekend's action in Shanghai? Let's take a look below.

Lando Norris won the 2025 Australian Grand Prix

F1 2025 drivers' standings after Australian Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Points
1Lando NorrisMcLaren25
2Max VerstappenRed Bull18
3George RussellMercedes15
4Kimi AntonelliMercedes12
5Alex AlbonWilliams10
6Lance StrollAston Martin8
7Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber6
8Charles LeclercFerrari4
9Oscar PiastriMcLaren2
10Lewis HamiltonFerrari1
11Pierre GaslyAlpine0
12Yuki TsunodaRacing Bulls0
13Esteban OconHaas0
14Oliver BearmanHaas0
15Liam LawsonRed Bull0
16Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber0
17Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0
18Carlos SainzWilliams0
19Jack DoohanAlpine0
20Isack HadjarRacing Bulls0

F1 2025 constructors' standings after Australian Grand Prix

Position Team Points
1McLaren27
2Mercedes27
3Red Bull18
4Williams10
5Aston Martin8
6Sauber6
7Ferrari5
8Alpine0
9Racing Bulls0
10Haas0

Mercedes McLaren Lando Norris FIA Oscar Piastri
