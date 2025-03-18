Colton Herta WARNED he has 'so much to lose' by joining Cadillac F1 project

IndyCar star Colton Herta has been told he has so much to lose by joining the Cadillac Formula 1 project.

Cadillac are set to enter F1 in 2026 as the 11th team on the grid, with General Motors having agreed a deal to enter into the sport with the brand in late 2024.

F1 HEADLINES: Daniel Ricciardo gets bizarre call up, FIA make official announcement ahead of Chinese Grand Prix

READ MORE: McLaren suffer championship setback after late FIA penalty verdict at Australian Grand Prix

That original agreement was only provisional, but it has now been made official, with Cadillac having already signed an engine deal, a team principal, and other key staff.

Of course, all eyes are now on the two drivers they will bring in to pilot their machinery, with previous comments made by Cadillac advisor Mario Andretti suggesting that they will look to pair an experienced, proven F1 star with an American driver.

F1 WEATHER: Chinese Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast today from Shanghai International Circuit

Cadillac are joining the F1 grid in 2026

Colton Herta warned off Cadillac move

Given his success in IndyCar, Herta's name is one that has come up time and time again in relation to the 'American seat' within the new Cadillac team, with Andretti himself even confirming he is an option.

Herta drives for Andretti Global in the IndyCar series and has nine race victories to his name, as well as 18 podiums.

However, now, a former F1, IndyCar, and NASCAR star has warned the California native off the move. Juan Pablo Montoya believes that whilst Herta has a good shot at getting the seat if the calls are being made from America, it would be a huge risk for the driver to take.

"Everybody's talking about Colton Herta going to GM," Montoya discussed with Oddspedia.

"We'll see how much it's driven from America, and how much is driven from Europe. If the team is driven from Europe, there's no Herta in the picture. If the decisions on the driver are fully controlled by America, I think Herta has a good shot.

"In the position that Colton is nowadays, I wouldn't consider it fun. There's so much to lose for him by going to F1.

"He's established in IndyCar where he’s one of the biggest stars. And if he leaves and somebody younger takes that seat and does a really good job, then there's no seat for Herta if it didn’t work out in F1.

"Is it a risk worth taking?"

READ MORE: Fans call for F1 presenter to lose TV job

Related