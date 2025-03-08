F1 make BLOCKBUSTER US announcement as huge Cadillac news confirmed
F1 make BLOCKBUSTER US announcement as huge Cadillac news confirmed
Formula 1 has made a blockbuster US announcement, confirming Cadillac's place on the grid from 2026 in an official statement.
Last November it was revealed that General Motors had reached a provisional agreement with F1 to join the grid next season under the Cadillac brand.
F1 HEADLINES: Daniel Ricciardo teases HUGE announcement as major Cadillac update emerges
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton FIRES BACK at brutal Toto Wolff criticism as strong statement issued
However, the American team still required official approval from motorsport governing body the FIA before their entry could be fully confirmed.
Despite this technicality, Cadillac have made several announcements already including their partnership with Ferrari as their power unit supplier, and their plans to build their own engines by the end of the decade.
Cadillac confirmed by FIA for 2026 F1 season
Finally, the FIA and Formula One Management announced that Cadillac has met the requirements to join the F1 grid next season - just in time for the new regulations to sweep the sport.
“Today marks a transformative moment, and I am proud to lead the Federation in this progressive step for the championship," FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.
"The FIA Formula One Championship's expansion to an 11th team in 2026 is a milestone. GM/Cadillac brings fresh energy, aligning with the new FIA 2026 regulations and ushering in an exciting era for the sport.
“The Cadillac Formula 1 Team’s presence in the paddock will inspire future competitors and fans. Their entry strengthens our mission to push motorsport’s boundaries at the highest level.”
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali also reacted to the agreement, and claimed that an 11th team joining the grid demonstrated the 'evolution' of the sport.
“As we said in November, the commitment by General Motors to bring a Cadillac team to Formula 1 was an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport," he said.
"I want to thank GM and TWG Motorsports for their constructive engagement over many months and look forward to welcoming the team on the grid from 2026 for what will be another exciting year for Formula 1.”
READ MORE: George Russell bites back in fresh Max Verstappen bullying claim
An 11th team on the F1 grid also opens up two more seats for drivers on the grid, with Cadillac yet to announce who will form their lineup in 2026.
The team's advisor and F1 champion Mario Andretti has revealed that they plan to field an American driver, and a veteran F1 star, with IndyCar's Colton Herta the favourite to fulfil the first option.
"For the past year, we have worked hand in hand with GM, to lay a robust foundation for an extraordinary Formula 1 entry," CEO of TWG Motorsports Dan Towriss added.
“Now, with 2026 in our sights after today’s final approval from the FIA and Formula One Management, we’re accelerating our efforts—expanding our facilities, refining cutting-edge technologies, and continuing to assemble top-tier talent.”
READ MORE: Danica Patrick risks CONTROVERSY as she weighs in on fiery Trump Zelenskyy debate
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Popular F1 figure pinpoints HUGE Ferrari obstacle Lewis Hamilton must overcome
- 55 minutes ago
F1 make BLOCKBUSTER US announcement as huge Cadillac news confirmed
- 1 uur geleden
Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull RETURN chance featured in new Drive to Survive season
- 2 uur geleden
Dale Jr. reacts to STUNNING Earnhardt Sr. tribute
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR legend's wife reveals he once FARTED in the Oval Office
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton avoids injury after public Ferrari blunder
- Yesterday 21:00