Lewis Hamilton FIRES BACK at brutal Toto Wolff criticism as strong statement issued

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has fired back at his former Mercedes boss Toto Wolff after the Silver Arrows CEO made brutal comments regarding his age.

Hamilton has departed the team to join Ferrari for the 2025 season, ending a highly successful 12-year partnership.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner issues 2026 statement as shock Red Bull retirement announced

READ MORE: F1 legend Lewis Hamilton issues defiant response over Donald Trump controversy

However, late last year, Wolff gave an interview in which he claimed that there 'was a reason' he had only signed Hamilton to a short-term deal, suggesting that he was on the decline due to his age.

The Mercedes boss later backtracked on his comments, but the words were said and the metaphorical damage done.

READ MORE: McLaren announce driver SWITCH ahead of testing as release confirmed

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed his first pre-season test as a Ferrari driver

Hamilton issues powerful message to F1 critics

Now, following his Ferrari move being complete, Hamilton has hit back at Wolff in an interview withTime Magazine.

The interview touches upon the remarks, stating that Hamilton insists they don't 'bother him' as he pointed to American sports legends such as Tom Brady and LeBron James as stars who have continued to achieve greatness despite growing older.

“Don’t ever compare me to anybody else,” Hamilton declared in the interview.

“I’m the first and only Black driver that’s ever been in this sport. I’m built different. I’ve been through a lot. I’ve had my own journey."

Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff

“You can’t compare me to another 40-year-old, past or present, Formula 1 driver in history," the seven-time champion added.

"Because they are nothing like me. I’m hungry, driven, don’t have a wife and kids. I’m focused on one thing, and that’s winning. That’s my No. 1 priority.”

Wolff is not the only one to have made comments about Hamilton, with the Brit having been the subject of a lot of criticism from those within F1 regarding his Ferrari move, such as former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

“I’ve always welcomed the negativity,” Hamilton added.

“I never, ever reply to any of the older, ultimately, white men who have commented on my career and what they think I should be doing.

"How you show up, how you present yourself, how you perform slowly dispels that.”

READ MORE: OFFICIAL: Red Bull F1 suffer HUGE blow as shock retirement announced

Related