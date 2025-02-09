Hamilton tipped for early Ferrari AXE

Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has tipped Lewis Hamilton for an early exit from Ferrari.

The 40-year-old's official switch to Ferrari is now complete, after the team released a series of social media posts documenting Hamilton's arrival in Maranello.

READ MORE: Hamilton Mercedes secret REVEALED following Ferrari switch

Hamilton then joined his team-mate, Charles Leclerc, in Barcelona, where he gained vital testing experience in the SF-23 and 24, ahead of the team’s launch of their 2025 challenger.

The champion’s debut in red depicted a revived and motivated Hamilton, who will be hoping to chase down a record breaking eighth world title in 2025.

Can Lewis Hamilton win an eighth world title with Ferrari?

Lewis Hamilton is yet to race in a Ferrari

Ecclestone makes shocking Hamilton prediction

However, Ecclestone was not as captivated by Hamilton's Ferrari arrival as the Tifosi, and claimed that the champion will not last long with the team.

“I don’t think Lewis will get the same attention at Ferrari,” Ecclestone said to The Telegraph.

“Firstly, the team are happy with Charles Leclerc, his team-mate. Leclerc speaks their language [he’s fluent in Italian], so they’ll be looking after him. Even if Lewis does well, there’ll still be a lot of enemies, because he has suddenly arrived.”

When asked if age could be a factor in Hamilton’s performance, Ecclestone concluded that his issue may be more motivation based.

READ MORE: Hamilton handed ‘DIVORCE’ verdict

Bernie Ecclestone has delivered a brutal assessment of Lewis Hamilton's time at Ferrari

“I have my theory about this. It’s not the age with drivers, it’s how long they have been doing the same thing,” he added.

“I have thought with Lewis, ‘He’s getting tired. He has lost motivation.’ If he had never won a world championship, it might be different, because then there would be an incentive to win one. But he has won seven.”

“He won’t last that long,” he added.

“Piero Ferrari, who has taken him there, still thinks they’ve done the right thing. I hope they have. I hope they haven’t just jumped in and end up wishing they hadn’t.”

READ MORE: McLaren announce driver CHANGE in official statement

Related