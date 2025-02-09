Hamilton tipped for early Ferrari AXE
Hamilton tipped for early Ferrari AXE
Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has tipped Lewis Hamilton for an early exit from Ferrari.
The 40-year-old's official switch to Ferrari is now complete, after the team released a series of social media posts documenting Hamilton's arrival in Maranello.
READ MORE: Hamilton Mercedes secret REVEALED following Ferrari switch
Hamilton then joined his team-mate, Charles Leclerc, in Barcelona, where he gained vital testing experience in the SF-23 and 24, ahead of the team’s launch of their 2025 challenger.
The champion’s debut in red depicted a revived and motivated Hamilton, who will be hoping to chase down a record breaking eighth world title in 2025.
Ecclestone makes shocking Hamilton prediction
However, Ecclestone was not as captivated by Hamilton's Ferrari arrival as the Tifosi, and claimed that the champion will not last long with the team.
“I don’t think Lewis will get the same attention at Ferrari,” Ecclestone said to The Telegraph.
“Firstly, the team are happy with Charles Leclerc, his team-mate. Leclerc speaks their language [he’s fluent in Italian], so they’ll be looking after him. Even if Lewis does well, there’ll still be a lot of enemies, because he has suddenly arrived.”
When asked if age could be a factor in Hamilton’s performance, Ecclestone concluded that his issue may be more motivation based.
READ MORE: Hamilton handed ‘DIVORCE’ verdict
“I have my theory about this. It’s not the age with drivers, it’s how long they have been doing the same thing,” he added.
“I have thought with Lewis, ‘He’s getting tired. He has lost motivation.’ If he had never won a world championship, it might be different, because then there would be an incentive to win one. But he has won seven.”
“He won’t last that long,” he added.
“Piero Ferrari, who has taken him there, still thinks they’ve done the right thing. I hope they have. I hope they haven’t just jumped in and end up wishing they hadn’t.”
READ MORE: McLaren announce driver CHANGE in official statement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes announce MAJOR driver release
- 31 minutes ago
NASCAR star set for Super Bowl appearance
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton tipped for early Ferrari AXE
- 2 uur geleden
IndyCar star set to feature in $8 MILLION Super Bowl advert
- 3 uur geleden
F1 sale announced for RECORD-BREAKING car at Miami GP
- Today 18:00
McLaren F1 team SACK shock driver for 2025
- Today 17:00