F1 2025 Schedule: Key dates and US start times for EVERY race this season
After a thrilling 2024 campaign, excitement and anticipation ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season is building.
This year's season opener is set to be held in Australia, with the Australian Grand Prix set to take place in Melbourne across the weekend of March 14-16.
Ahead of the first race, however, all teams and drivers will head to Bahrain for pre-season testing, offering fans the first chance to see the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz driving for their new teams.
However, who will come out on top in the battle for the drivers' championship in 2025?
Will Verstappen claim a fifth consecutive world title, or will Lando Norris clinch his maiden championship?
Or can Ferrari and Hamilton enter the title fight, as the Brit looks to seal a record-breaking eighth world title? It looks set to be another hugely exciting season.
Formula 1 2025 Calendar: Dates and start times
The 2025 F1 calendar will feature 24 races, with all of the start times in the United States listed below.
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Race Time (ET)
|Race Time (CT)
|Race Time (PT)
|Sun, Mar 16
|Australian Grand Prix
|12:00 AM
|11:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|Sun, Mar 23
|Chinese Grand Prix
|3:00 AM
|2:00 AM
|12:00 AM
|Sun, Apr 6
|Japanese Grand Prix
|1:00 AM
|12:00 AM
|10:00 PM
|Sun, Apr 13
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|11:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|Sun, Apr 20
|Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
|1:00 PM
|12:00 PM
|10:00 AM
|Sun, May 4
|Miami Grand Prix
|4:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|1:00 PM
|Sun, May 18
|Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
|9:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|6:00 AM
|Sun, May 25
|Monaco Grand Prix
|9:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|6:00 AM
|Sun, Jun 1
|Spanish Grand Prix
|9:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|6:00 AM
|Sun, Jun 15
|Canadian Grand Prix
|2:00 PM
|1:00 PM
|11:00 AM
|Sun, Jun 29
|Austrian Grand Prix
|9:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|6:00 AM
|Sun, Jul 6
|British Grand Prix
|10:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|7:00 AM
|Sun, Jul 27
|Belgian Grand Prix
|9:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|6:00 AM
|Sun, Aug 3
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|9:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|6:00 AM
|Sun, Aug 31
|Dutch Grand Prix
|9:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|6:00 AM
|Sun, Sep 7
|Italian Grand Prix
|9:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|6:00 AM
|Sun, Sep 21
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|7:00 AM
|6:00 AM
|4:00 AM
|Sun, Oct 5
|Singapore Grand Prix
|8:00 AM
|7:00 AM
|5:00 AM
|Sun, Oct 19
|United States Grand Prix
|3:00 PM
|2:00 PM
|12:00 PM
|Sun, Oct 26
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|4:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|1:00 PM
|Sun, Nov 9
|São Paulo Grand Prix
|12:00 PM
|11:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|Sat, Nov 22
|Las Vegas Grand Prix
|11:00 PM
|10:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|Sun, Nov 30
|Qatar Grand Prix
|11:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|Sun, Dec 7
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|8:00 AM
|7:00 AM
|5:00 AM
