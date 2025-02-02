Hamilton handed ‘DIVORCE’ verdict in F1 split talks

close global

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been handed a 'divorce' verdict in discussions over his high-profile split from the Mercedes F1 team.

Hamilton's switch to Ferrari has now officially been completed, with the British icon taking to the track in red machinery, with a championship fight on his mind once again.

Hamilton's decision to join the legendary Italian team was largely down to his frustration after falling behind many of his rivals in recent years.

The 40-year-old will hope a change of scenery can spark a change in fortune, as he prepares to make his much-anticipated racing bow with his new team at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16 alongside team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton has teamed up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari

Mercedes boss opens up on Hamilton team loss

The former Mercedes star completed his first test run at Ferrari's private testing track in Fiorano, before taking to the track once again in Barcelona this week.

His second outing, however, didn't go according to plan, with the 105-time race winner avoiding injury despite suffering a crash.

Hamilton exited Mercedes on good terms with his ex-team principal, with the pair paying tribute to one another in the weeks and months following the Brit's decision to move on.

Lewis Hamilton has received well wishes from former team boss Toto Wolff

The pair have now been brought together once again in a discussion where Wolff revealed what he said to Ferrari's latest star.

"It's a little bit like you divorce amicably and it's all good, the you see your partner for the first time with a new friend," Wolff told Sky Sports.

"But I'm really happy for him and I told him that those pictures [from his unveiling] were iconic.

"It was so well curated, no surprise with Lewis."

