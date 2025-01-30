Hamilton medical update revealed after SHOCK Ferrari crash

Lewis Hamilton's medical condition has been revealed after a shock crash in testing for Ferrari.

After his first drive in a Ferrari last week, Hamilton and his new team are in Barcelona this week to carry out further testing in the team's 2023 car.

Under the Testing of Previous Car (TPC) rule, Ferrari are only allowed to test in machinery two or more years older and complete a total of 1,000km, with Hamilton and Leclerc both sharing the 2023 challenger over the course of the test.

However, Ferrari’s testing plans were delayed after Hamilton crashed into the barriers on Wednesday, with Leclerc’s track time pushed back as the team underwent repairs on the car.

Lewis Hamilton made his Ferrari debut last week

Lewis Hamilton previously tested with Ferrari in Italy

ILewis Hamilton medical update after Ferrari crash

While the car’s suspension and bodywork were damaged, Hamilton thankfully emerged from the crash unscathed and climbed out of the car where he returned to the pits.

Sky Sports News have since reported that the seven-time champion's crash was 'minor' and that 'he has no injuries and is doing well'.

Ferrari booked out the circuit for three days of testing in Barcelona, with Hamilton and Leclerc taking to the track on Tuesday, before the final day of testing on January 30th.

On the third day, Ferrari reserve and academy drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Dino Beganovic are expected to take to the track in the SF-23 as part of the team’s planned running.

Hamilton and Leclerc will next be in action driving the SF-24 at the circuit on February 4th and 5th, alongside McLaren for Pirelli’s 2026 tire test.

