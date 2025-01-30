Hamilton WRECKS car in nightmare start to Ferrari career

After an exciting outing in Italy last week, Lewis Hamilton's first month at Ferrari has taken a nightmare turn after a crash in testing.

Last week in Italy, Hamilton drove the team's 2023 car — the SF-23 — at Fiorano Circuit in a private test.

Hamilton appeared to enjoy his first run out for his new team. However, this week he and Ferrari headed to Barcelona to clock up further miles and help the seven-time champion adjust to his new environment further.

Things have gone badly wrong, however, with reports coming out of Spain that Hamilton has crashed his car during the test.

Fortunately, Hamilton is reported to have no injuries as a result of the accident, with some outlets describing the crash as 'minor'.

However, the full details of the crash are yet unknown, as per Sky Sports.

Hamilton crash delays Leclerc's running in Barcelona

Hamilton's crash has wider consequences than just bruising his ego, too, with repairs to the SF-23 expected to delay Charles Leclerc's outing in the car later on today, with the new team-mates sharing a Ferrari for the tests in Barcelona.

Fortunately, the team will be able to swap in Leclerc’s seat, pedals, steering wheel, and other cockpit parts specific to the driver, alongside the ongoing repairs.

Hamilton and Leclerc's driving duties, which cover a Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) session, are expected to conclude tomorrow, with reserve and junior drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Dino Beganovic also driving the car in Barcelona.

If Hamilton has driven in Barcelona for the last time this week, his next outing in Ferrari F1 machinery will likely come in Bahrain pre-season testing, where he will be driving the 2025 challenger.

Hamilton's first race for Ferrari is set to come in March at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

