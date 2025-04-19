close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
FIA confirm Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after on-track incident at Saudi Grand Prix

FIA confirm Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after on-track incident at Saudi Grand Prix

FIA confirm Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after on-track incident at Saudi Grand Prix

FIA confirm Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after on-track incident at Saudi Grand Prix

The FIA have issued their verdict following an investigation into Lewis Hamilton for impeding Alex Albon during FP2 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

As Albon embarked on a flying lap during the second practice session, Hamilton appeared in front of the Williams driver who had to avoid an incident with the champion.

As a result, Albon delivered a frustrated team radio message where he swore and claimed that Hamilton's move was 'dangerous'.

Now, Formula 1's governing body have released an official document confirming the race stewards' decision surrounding the incident, with Hamilton being handed a verdict.

The stewards heard from both Hamilton and Albon, and stated that the champion unnecessarily impeded the Williams at Turn 17.

However, because the stewards did not deem the impeding as dangerous, after Albon stated he had the car under control and revealed retrospectively that there was no danger of an incident, Hamilton has not been awarded a penalty.

Albon further confirmed that he had seen Hamilton in front of him at the previous corner, but was shocked to find the Ferrari in its position at Turn 17.

Hamilton looking to bounce back

Earlier on Friday, Hamilton also irked the man he replaced at Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz issuing a warning to the Brit to not let cars through at a certain part of the track.

However, it was Hamilton's incident with the other Williams car of Albon that caught the stewards' attention, prompting an investigation.

Hamilton is hoping for a solid weekend at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, after his first few races in the Ferrari have not gone to plan, only scoring 25 points from his first four grand prix weekends with the team.

The 40-year-old is currently sat down in seventh in the drivers' championship, behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Lando Norris edges championship rival as Red Bull star in damaging crash

Related

Lewis Hamilton FIA Williams Alex Albon Saudi Arabian Grand Prix FP2
F1 Results Today: McLaren BEATEN in Saudi as Max Verstappen's Red Bull struggles continue
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: McLaren BEATEN in Saudi as Max Verstappen's Red Bull struggles continue

  • Yesterday 16:52
F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Yesterday 12:52

Latest News

FIA News

FIA confirm penalty verdict on RB star after Saudi Grand Prix mishap

  • 29 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Dale Earnhardt Jr issues fiery challenge to Kyle Larson after controversial comments

  • 1 uur geleden
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

FIA confirm Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after on-track incident at Saudi Grand Prix

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR

529-race Cup Series star issues bold statement ahead of NASCAR return

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

Team Penske make Ryan Blaney change after winless start to 2025

  • Today 00:00
NASCAR Social

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shares heartfelt post as NASCAR star celebrates major milestone

  • Yesterday 23:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x