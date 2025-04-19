FIA confirm Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after on-track incident at Saudi Grand Prix

The FIA have issued their verdict following an investigation into Lewis Hamilton for impeding Alex Albon during FP2 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

As Albon embarked on a flying lap during the second practice session, Hamilton appeared in front of the Williams driver who had to avoid an incident with the champion.

As a result, Albon delivered a frustrated team radio message where he swore and claimed that Hamilton's move was 'dangerous'.

Now, Formula 1's governing body have released an official document confirming the race stewards' decision surrounding the incident, with Hamilton being handed a verdict.

The stewards heard from both Hamilton and Albon, and stated that the champion unnecessarily impeded the Williams at Turn 17.

However, because the stewards did not deem the impeding as dangerous, after Albon stated he had the car under control and revealed retrospectively that there was no danger of an incident, Hamilton has not been awarded a penalty.

Albon further confirmed that he had seen Hamilton in front of him at the previous corner, but was shocked to find the Ferrari in its position at Turn 17.

Hamilton looking to bounce back

Earlier on Friday, Hamilton also irked the man he replaced at Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz issuing a warning to the Brit to not let cars through at a certain part of the track.

However, it was Hamilton's incident with the other Williams car of Albon that caught the stewards' attention, prompting an investigation.

Hamilton is hoping for a solid weekend at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, after his first few races in the Ferrari have not gone to plan, only scoring 25 points from his first four grand prix weekends with the team.

The 40-year-old is currently sat down in seventh in the drivers' championship, behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

