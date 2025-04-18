F1 Results Today: Lando Norris edges championship rival as Red Bull star in damaging crash
McLaren star Lando Norris edged McLaren team-mate and championship rival Oscar Piastri to top the timesheets in Free Practice 2 (FP2) at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Friday night.
Norris was beaten by Pierre Gasly in FP1 earlier in the day, but ensured he was the man on top heading into qualifying day, setting a lap time of 1:28:267 secs around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Norris' lap was 0.163 seconds quicker than Piastri, with Red Bull star Max Verstappen rounding out the top three, 0.280 seconds adrift of Norris' session-topping time.
Elsewhere, it was a disastrous end to the session for Verstappen's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda. The Red Bull star made a clumsy error under the lights with 10 minutes to go in the session, clipping the inside of the wall with his left tire and crashing into another on the right, causing significant damage to his RB21 as a result.
Tsunoda's incident red-flagged the session and ended all meaningful FP2 running, with cars only leaving the pits to complete their practice starts after the incident.
With that said, let's take a look at the times from FP2 in full, with times from today's FP1 session also included below.
F1 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix results
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Free Practice 2 results
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time / Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:28.267
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.163
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.280
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.482
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.675
|6
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.696
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.706
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.839
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.926
|10
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.953
|11
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.975
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.039
|13
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.104
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.221
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.395
|16
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+1.487
|17
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|+1.645
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.740
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.752
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|NO TIME
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Free Practice 1 results
Here are the results from Friday's earlier FP1 session.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time / Gap
|1
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:29.239
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.007
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.070
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.102
|5
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.367
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.379
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.540
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.576
|9
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.579
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.582
|11
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.668
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.677
|13
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.695
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.737
|15
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.772
|16
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|+0.944
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.344
|18
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+1.356
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.790
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.799
F1 HEADLINES: Team boss speaks out on shock disqualification as Vettel confirms race return
