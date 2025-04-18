F1 Results Today: Lando Norris edges championship rival as Red Bull star in damaging crash

close global

McLaren star Lando Norris edged McLaren team-mate and championship rival Oscar Piastri to top the timesheets in Free Practice 2 (FP2) at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Friday night.

Norris was beaten by Pierre Gasly in FP1 earlier in the day, but ensured he was the man on top heading into qualifying day, setting a lap time of 1:28:267 secs around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Norris' lap was 0.163 seconds quicker than Piastri, with Red Bull star Max Verstappen rounding out the top three, 0.280 seconds adrift of Norris' session-topping time.

Elsewhere, it was a disastrous end to the session for Verstappen's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda. The Red Bull star made a clumsy error under the lights with 10 minutes to go in the session, clipping the inside of the wall with his left tire and crashing into another on the right, causing significant damage to his RB21 as a result.

Tsunoda's incident red-flagged the session and ended all meaningful FP2 running, with cars only leaving the pits to complete their practice starts after the incident.

With that said, let's take a look at the times from FP2 in full, with times from today's FP1 session also included below.

F1 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix results

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Free Practice 2 results

Position Driver Team Time / Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:28.267
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.163
3Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.280
4Charles LeclercFerrari+0.482
5Carlos SainzWilliams+0.675
6Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.696
7George RussellMercedes+0.706
8Pierre GaslyAlpine+0.839
9Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+0.926
10Alex AlbonWilliams+0.953
11Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.975
12Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.039
13Lewis HamiltonFerrari+1.104
14Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.221
15Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.395
16Ollie BearmanHaas+1.487
17Jack DoohanAlpine+1.645
18Lance StrollAston Martin+1.740
19Esteban OconHaas+1.752
20Gabriel BortoletoKick SauberNO TIME

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Free Practice 1 results

Here are the results from Friday's earlier FP1 session.

Position Driver Team Time / Gap
1Pierre GaslyAlpine1:29.239
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.007
3Charles LeclercFerrari+0.070
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.102
5Alex AlbonWilliams+0.367
6George RussellMercedes+0.379
7Carlos SainzWilliams+0.540
8Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.576
9Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.579
10Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.582
11Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.668
12Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+0.677
13Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.695
14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.737
15Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.772
16Jack DoohanAlpine+0.944
17Lance StrollAston Martin+1.344
18Ollie BearmanHaas+1.356
19Esteban OconHaas+1.790
20Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.799

