F1 Results Today: Lando Norris edges championship rival as Red Bull star in damaging crash

McLaren star Lando Norris edged McLaren team-mate and championship rival Oscar Piastri to top the timesheets in Free Practice 2 (FP2) at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Friday night.

Norris was beaten by Pierre Gasly in FP1 earlier in the day, but ensured he was the man on top heading into qualifying day, setting a lap time of 1:28:267 secs around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Norris' lap was 0.163 seconds quicker than Piastri, with Red Bull star Max Verstappen rounding out the top three, 0.280 seconds adrift of Norris' session-topping time.

Elsewhere, it was a disastrous end to the session for Verstappen's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda. The Red Bull star made a clumsy error under the lights with 10 minutes to go in the session, clipping the inside of the wall with his left tire and crashing into another on the right, causing significant damage to his RB21 as a result.

Tsunoda's incident red-flagged the session and ended all meaningful FP2 running, with cars only leaving the pits to complete their practice starts after the incident.

With that said, let's take a look at the times from FP2 in full, with times from today's FP1 session also included below.

F1 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix results

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Free Practice 2 results

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Free Practice 1 results

Here are the results from Friday's earlier FP1 session.

Position Driver Team Time / Gap 1 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:29.239 2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.007 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.070 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.102 5 Alex Albon Williams +0.367 6 George Russell Mercedes +0.379 7 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.540 8 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.576 9 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.579 10 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.582 11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.668 12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.677 13 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.695 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.737 15 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.772 16 Jack Doohan Alpine +0.944 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.344 18 Ollie Bearman Haas +1.356 19 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.790 20 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.799

F1 HEADLINES: Team boss speaks out on shock disqualification as Vettel confirms race return

Related