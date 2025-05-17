F1 star Yuki Tsunoda in scary wreck at Imola, Red Bull confirm driver unharmed
Red Bull star Yuki Tsunoda was involved in a scary crash during qualifying at Imola ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with the Japanese driver thankfully emerging unharmed.
Tsunoda spun into the Villeneuve corner just after Tamburello during the first part of qualifying (Q1), with his car flipping as he approached the barrier, landing upside down before the roll hoop turned him back over.
Once the car was stationary, it was evident that the right side of the Red Bull was completely destroyed.
Despite the big crash, Tsunoda walked out of the car and appeared unharmed, but headed straight to the medical car for precautionary checks.
Red Bull have since confirmed that Tsunoda has been checked and released from the medical center.
Yuki Tsunoda crashes at Imola
Qualifying was paused almost immediately, with the remaining drivers shocked at the footage and asking if Tsunoda was alright.
"Oh my god, I just saw the video, is he okay?" Liam Lawson asked over team radio as he expressed concern for his fellow racing driver.
Not only did the marshals have to retrieve the car, but Tsunoda also caused damage to the side of the track, which had to be returned back to the state it was homologated.
Tsunoda failed to set a time during Q1 and will start Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from last on the grid following the incident.
