F1 Qualifying Today: Imola 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Formula 1 cars hit the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola today, Saturday, May 17, for qualifying ahead of the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

So far this season, despite the strength of the McLaren car, it is Red Bull star and reigning world champion Max Verstappen who has claimed the most pole positions in 2025 with three.

Two of these have come in the last two rounds, too, meaning form is well on Verstappen's side heading into this afternoon's session. Oscar Piastri has two pole positions to his name so far in 2025, and Lando Norris one.

It will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top in the battle for pole later today, with McLaren having shown strong pace in Friday's FP1 and FP2 sessions, finishing one-two in both.

Elsewhere this weekend, Lewis Hamilton takes part in his first competitive session in Italy as a Ferrari driver, with the Tifosi set to cheer on their new seven-time world champion driver signing. Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli is also competing in his home race this weekend, and the 18-year-old has brought his family and school friends to the circuit for the occasion.

If that wasn't enough to get excited about, Argentine ace Franco Colapinto is also making his return to the sport, in for Jack Doohan at Alpine after impressing for Williams last season.

But what time can you catch the drivers battling it out for pole position?

F1 2025 Imola qualifying start times

Qualifying in Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix kicks off at 4 pm local time, which means a start time of 10 am (ET) in the United States.

Find the start time converted to your local city below:

What time is F1 qualifying today?

Location Start Time Local Time (CEST) 4 PM New York, United States (ET) 10 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 9 AM Denver, United States (MT) 8 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 7 AM London, United Kingdom (BST) 3 PM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 12 AM (Sunday) Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 11:30 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 10 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CT) 9 AM Berlin, Germany (CEST) 4 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 11 PM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 4 PM Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 5 PM Beijing, China (CST) 10 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 7:30 PM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 11 AM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 10 PM

How to watch F1 qualifying live on TV today

Saturday's qualifying session in Imola ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN2 in the United States, as well as ESPN Deportes.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

