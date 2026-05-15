Toto Wolff backs George Russell’s ruthless side in Mercedes title battle
Toto Wolff backs George Russell’s ruthless side in Mercedes title battle
Can George Russell bounce back
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes George Russell still has a ruthless edge that could emerge as the 2026 Formula 1 championship fight intensifies.
Russell currently trails teenage teammate Kimi Antonelli, who arrives at the next race on the back of three consecutive Grand Prix victories and with a 20-point lead in the drivers’ standings.
Pressure has started to build around Russell’s recent performances, with the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix being viewed as a crucial opportunity for the British driver to respond and halt Antonelli’s growing momentum.
Mercedes will bring a raft of upgrades to the upcoming race weekend in Montreal, providing Russell with the perfect opportunity to come back fighting - hopefully without the interference of Red Bull and McLaren.
Wolff backs Russell comeback
"I've seen him throughout his career in junior formulas and karting and here (in F1). He's going for this and won't leave a stone unturned.
"I have no doubt the two of them will fight for points throughout the season."
"These things, he analyses them, looks at the data, comes to his conclusions, and the conclusion is that he's never been quite at ease on this track, and he never liked the smooth surface," he said.
"That's it. Tick the box. He's looking forward to Montreal.
"I don't think there's any relevance from the side to think about what would be at the end of the year."
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