close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Russell in Mercedes F1 kit looking confused with a red Mercedes logo behind him and a background on theme of the Canadian flag colours

Toto Wolff backs George Russell’s ruthless side in Mercedes title battle

Russell in Mercedes F1 kit looking confused with a red Mercedes logo behind him and a background on theme of the Canadian flag colours — Photo: © IMAGO

Toto Wolff backs George Russell’s ruthless side in Mercedes title battle

Can George Russell bounce back

Originally written by Sheona Mountford. This version is a translation.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes George Russell still has a ruthless edge that could emerge as the 2026 Formula 1 championship fight intensifies.

Russell currently trails teenage teammate Kimi Antonelli, who arrives at the next race on the back of three consecutive Grand Prix victories and with a 20-point lead in the drivers’ standings.

Pressure has started to build around Russell’s recent performances, with the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix being viewed as a crucial opportunity for the British driver to respond and halt Antonelli’s growing momentum.

Mercedes will bring a raft of upgrades to the upcoming race weekend in Montreal, providing Russell with the perfect opportunity to come back fighting - hopefully without the interference of Red Bull and McLaren.

Wolff backs Russell comeback

"I've seen him throughout his career in junior formulas and karting and here (in F1). He's going for this and won't leave a stone unturned.

"I have no doubt the two of them will fight for points throughout the season."

"These things, he analyses them, looks at the data, comes to his conclusions, and the conclusion is that he's never been quite at ease on this track, and he never liked the smooth surface," he said.

"That's it. Tick the box. He's looking forward to Montreal.

"I don't think there's any relevance from the side to think about what would be at the end of the year."

Related

F1 Mercedes George Russell Toto Wolff

More F1 news

Full News Feed

Mercedes boss to jet out on Max Verstappen scouting mission - F1 Insider

Mercedes boss to jet out on Max Verstappen scouting mission - F1 Insider

  • Yesterday 19:00
George Russell faces criticism as Mercedes title fight heats up

George Russell faces criticism as Mercedes title fight heats up

  • May 13, 2026 23:00
George Russell faces second rival in 2026 title fight

George Russell faces second rival in 2026 title fight

  • May 12, 2026 19:00
Valtteri Bottas reveals FBI probe after car theft during Miami GP weekend

Valtteri Bottas reveals FBI probe after car theft during Miami GP weekend

  • Yesterday 21:27
Red Bull to release STUNNING Crocs merchandise

Red Bull to release STUNNING Crocs merchandise

  • Yesterday 17:00
Fernando Alonso reveals F1 retirement plans

Fernando Alonso reveals F1 retirement plans

  • Yesterday 00:28

Just in

15-5
Valtteri Bottas reveals FBI probe after car theft during Miami GP weekend
15-5
Mercedes boss to jet out on Max Verstappen scouting mission - F1 Insider
15-5
Red Bull to release STUNNING Crocs merchandise
15-5
Fernando Alonso reveals F1 retirement plans
14-5
Ferrari F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton stuns fans with surprise appearance
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Toto Wolff backs George Russell’s ruthless side in Mercedes title battle George Russell

Toto Wolff backs George Russell’s ruthless side in Mercedes title battle

Yesterday 23:00
Valtteri Bottas reveals FBI probe after car theft during Miami GP weekend Latest F1 News

Valtteri Bottas reveals FBI probe after car theft during Miami GP weekend

Yesterday 21:27
George Russell faces criticism as Mercedes title fight heats up Latest F1 News

George Russell faces criticism as Mercedes title fight heats up

May 13, 2026 23:00
Adrian Newey facing fresh Aston Martin challenge after FIA rule update Aston Martin

Adrian Newey facing fresh Aston Martin challenge after FIA rule update

May 13, 2026 21:00
Ontdek het op Google Play
x