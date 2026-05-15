Red Bull to release STUNNING Crocs merchandise
Red Bull to release STUNNING Crocs merchandise
These F1 inspired Red Bull crocs take merch to the next level
Red Bull have announced a new collaboration with footwear brand Crocs ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.
The race weekend at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve will be the fifth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season and the third sprint event of the year.
To mark the occasion, Red Bull have unveiled a collection with Crocs built around the idea of switching into “sport mode” for the sprint weekend.
Perhaps four-time world champion Max Verstappen will even show up in the racing-inspired footwear around the Canadian GP paddock between Friday, May 22 and Sunday, May 24.
Anyway, that's enough buildup, let's take a closer look at the upcoming collection.
Red Bull reveal F1 Crocs
The Crocs x Oracle Red Bull Racing Collection offers the perfect mix of sports and lifestyle, balancing the pursuit of speed with the comfort and bold approach to footwear Crocs has become infamous for.
The polarising brand will be sure to win over Red Bull F1 fans around the globe with their new footwear collection and Oracle Red Bull Racing Jibbitz charms, which are set to retail at $20 (around £15). They are customisable and collectible, offering fans the chance to add a splash of the Red Bull flair to any items from the everyday Crocs collections.
The Crocs releases in partnership with Red Bull F1 mark the debut of both the Crocband Clog and the Classic Runner as key silhouettes in a collaboration, with two options for F1 fans to choose from.
First there is the Crocband Clog option inspired by the design of the Red Bull Racing F1 car. For $95 (around £70) you can have your very own pair of aerodynamic winged Crocs that even feature wheel detailing and a halo.
Alternatively, there is the Classic Runner version, which is set to retail at $85 (just over £62). Once again, this design takes inspiration from racing silhouettes and motorsport utility, featuring a sleek body, cushioned comfort, and a gum rubber outsole built for extra grip.
Fans will be able to purchase their very own Red Bull F1 Crocs on the official Crocs website from May 21, 2026 just as the stars of the F1 grid will be rolling into the paddock for media day in Montreal ahead of the Canadian GP.
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