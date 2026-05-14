F1 team set for new title sponsor? Major luxury brand linked

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One Formula 1 team could reportedly be heading for a major rebrand, with luxury fashion giant Gucci said to be in the mix as a potential title sponsor.

F1 has long been tied to wealth, glamour and high-end branding, but the sport’s rapid global growth over the past decade has made it even more attractive to companies across a wide range of industries.

Until last season, Swiss watchmaker Rolex served as Formula 1’s global partner and official timekeeper, with that agreement beginning in 2013 and running through the end of 2024.

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TAG Heuer have now taken up the mantle, returning to F1 in 2025 as the sport's official timekeeper as part of a 10-year deal with LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy).

Previously, TAG Heuer were the very first luxury brand to have their logo appear on an F1 car way back in 1969, later becoming the first to sponsor a team in 1971 thanks to a linkup with Ferrari.

Alpine and Gucci in 'F1 sponsorship talks for 2027'

The report opened up the possibility that the F1 team who currently operate under the iron fist of de facto team boss Flavio Briatore could even adopt the Gucci name as early as 2027.

The Enstone-based squad previously raced under the banner of French manufacturer Renault, an era which is most famous for their gorgeous blue and yellow classic liveries driven by Fernando Alonso to back-to-back championship success in 2005 and 2006.

Since 2022, BWT has been the title sponsor of Alpine, with their signature bubblegum pink and blue colour scheme splashed across a range of cars from the A522 to the A526 which is currently driven by Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto in the 2026 campaign.

However, Alpine's current deal with the Austrian water technology company is expected to come to expire at the conclusion of the 2026 season, meaning that if these rumoured talks over a new name and title sponsor prove successful, F1 could see its very first Gucci livery from next year onwards.

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