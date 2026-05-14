F1 team set for new title sponsor? Major luxury brand linked
F1 team set for new title sponsor? Major luxury brand linked
Is there room for Gucci on the F1 grid?
One Formula 1 team could reportedly be heading for a major rebrand, with luxury fashion giant Gucci said to be in the mix as a potential title sponsor.
F1 has long been tied to wealth, glamour and high-end branding, but the sport’s rapid global growth over the past decade has made it even more attractive to companies across a wide range of industries.
Until last season, Swiss watchmaker Rolex served as Formula 1’s global partner and official timekeeper, with that agreement beginning in 2013 and running through the end of 2024.
TAG Heuer have now taken up the mantle, returning to F1 in 2025 as the sport's official timekeeper as part of a 10-year deal with LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy).
Previously, TAG Heuer were the very first luxury brand to have their logo appear on an F1 car way back in 1969, later becoming the first to sponsor a team in 1971 thanks to a linkup with Ferrari.
Alpine and Gucci in 'F1 sponsorship talks for 2027'
The report opened up the possibility that the F1 team who currently operate under the iron fist of de facto team boss Flavio Briatore could even adopt the Gucci name as early as 2027.
The Enstone-based squad previously raced under the banner of French manufacturer Renault, an era which is most famous for their gorgeous blue and yellow classic liveries driven by Fernando Alonso to back-to-back championship success in 2005 and 2006.
Since 2022, BWT has been the title sponsor of Alpine, with their signature bubblegum pink and blue colour scheme splashed across a range of cars from the A522 to the A526 which is currently driven by Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto in the 2026 campaign.
However, Alpine's current deal with the Austrian water technology company is expected to come to expire at the conclusion of the 2026 season, meaning that if these rumoured talks over a new name and title sponsor prove successful, F1 could see its very first Gucci livery from next year onwards.
Related
More F1 news
Full News Feed
Just in
Recommended by the editors
George Russell faces criticism as Mercedes title fight heats up
Adrian Newey facing fresh Aston Martin challenge after FIA rule update
FIA reviewing multi-team ownership rules amid Red Bull scrutiny
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso face calls to retire
Latest News
Fernando Alonso reveals F1 retirement plans
- Today 00:28
Ferrari F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton stuns fans with surprise appearance
- Yesterday 22:42
F1 boss reveals threat to demote his own driver
- Yesterday 20:27
F1 team set for new title sponsor? Major luxury brand linked
- Yesterday 19:12
George Russell faces criticism as Mercedes title fight heats up
- May 13, 2026 23:00
Adrian Newey facing fresh Aston Martin challenge after FIA rule update
- May 13, 2026 21:00
Most read
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes finally beaten as Lando Norris takes brilliant pole
- 1 may
F1 president claims cancelled race could be reinstated to fury of teams
- 3 may
'Literally the worst representation of F1' - Netflix hounded by fans
- 28 april
Lance Stroll goes nuclear over F1 regulations
- 2 may
Looking for a budget F1 trip? Here are the cheapest races in 2026
- 26 april
F1 champion delivers savage verdict on struggling George Russell
- 6 may