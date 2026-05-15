Fernando Alonso reveals F1 retirement plans
Fernando Alonso reveals F1 retirement plans
There's a big question mark over Alonso's future in F1
Fernando Alonso has made a candid admission about his retirement discussions with Aston Martin.
At 44, Alonso is the oldest driver on the Formula 1 grid and faces a major call over how long he wants to continue. With Aston Martin currently far from regular points contention, let alone a title fight, the team’s long-term project still appears to require patience before it delivers.
Speaking at Monaco Historique in April, Alonso said he remained 'motivated' and 'competitive', hinting that he could continue into 2027, although Aston Martin’s current form suggests front-running results may still be some way off.
At present the two-time champion has not made a final decision on his F1 career, but recently mapped out when he plans to make a choice.
Alonso: I will sit down with Aston Martin in the summer
"I'm very relaxed about it. If I continue racing, I think it will be a better season than this one with the project in year two.
"I'm open to everything. Until probably after the summer break I will not really sit down with the team and make the decision.
"We also need to see how the car improves and how we see things into next year. I want to succeed here behind the wheel or not behind the wheel. You will see me in the paddock even if I stop racing."
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