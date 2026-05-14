Ferrari F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton stuns fans with surprise appearance
Ferrari F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton stuns fans with surprise appearance
Hamilton caught F1 fans off guard
Lewis Hamilton has made the most of the break between the Miami and Canadian grands prix by surprising fans with an in-store appearance.
The seven-time world champion has become closely associated with luxury fashion over the years, from his long-running partnership with Tommy Hilfiger to newer collaborations with Dior and lululemon.
Hamilton is also a brand ambassador for luxury luggage company RIMOWA, and was even seen wearing one of its crossbody bags in the paddock during the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
RIMOWA trunks can cost up to $3,225 for the Classic Aluminium Grid Trunk, while a cabin bag starts at $700 and extends up to $1,175, the brand fittingly matching Hamilton's taste for luxury.
Now, Hamilton has attended the opening of the brand's new flagship store in Cologne, where he sat down for an interview and tested some of the new luggage in front of a live audience.
Hamilton and Rosé sit down for RIMOWA
The pair asked each other a series of travel related questions, such as whether they unpack straight away or leave their suitcase in the hallway, to which Hamilton replied with a smile: "Probably leave the suitcase in the hallway. I like the process of packing, I don't like the process of unpacking."
They also delved into their going out habits, and Hamilton asked Rosé whether she preferred dancing or a mellow, seated listening bar.
On his own preferences, Hamilton said: "I think dancing. If I was to go out, I don't go out to talk, I'm there to dance."
Then finally, and perhaps the most soul-searching question of all, Hamilton was asked about his most used emoji.
A racecar? A chequered flag? Champagne? Trophy?
"I started using the hand heart," he answered coquettishly.
Related
More F1 news
Full News Feed
Just in
Recommended by the editors
George Russell faces criticism as Mercedes title fight heats up
Adrian Newey facing fresh Aston Martin challenge after FIA rule update
FIA reviewing multi-team ownership rules amid Red Bull scrutiny
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso face calls to retire
Latest News
Fernando Alonso reveals F1 retirement plans
- Today 00:28
Ferrari F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton stuns fans with surprise appearance
- Yesterday 22:42
F1 boss reveals threat to demote his own driver
- Yesterday 20:27
F1 team set for new title sponsor? Major luxury brand linked
- Yesterday 19:12
George Russell faces criticism as Mercedes title fight heats up
- May 13, 2026 23:00
Adrian Newey facing fresh Aston Martin challenge after FIA rule update
- May 13, 2026 21:00
Most read
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes finally beaten as Lando Norris takes brilliant pole
- 1 may
F1 president claims cancelled race could be reinstated to fury of teams
- 3 may
'Literally the worst representation of F1' - Netflix hounded by fans
- 28 april
Lance Stroll goes nuclear over F1 regulations
- 2 may
Looking for a budget F1 trip? Here are the cheapest races in 2026
- 26 april
F1 champion delivers savage verdict on struggling George Russell
- 6 may