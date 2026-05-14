Ferrari F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton stuns fans with surprise appearance

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Lewis Hamilton has made the most of the break between the Miami and Canadian grands prix by surprising fans with an in-store appearance.

The seven-time world champion has become closely associated with luxury fashion over the years, from his long-running partnership with Tommy Hilfiger to newer collaborations with Dior and lululemon.

Hamilton is also a brand ambassador for luxury luggage company RIMOWA, and was even seen wearing one of its crossbody bags in the paddock during the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

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RIMOWA trunks can cost up to $3,225 for the Classic Aluminium Grid Trunk, while a cabin bag starts at $700 and extends up to $1,175, the brand fittingly matching Hamilton's taste for luxury.

Now, Hamilton has attended the opening of the brand's new flagship store in Cologne, where he sat down for an interview and tested some of the new luggage in front of a live audience.

Hamilton and Rosé sit down for RIMOWA

The pair asked each other a series of travel related questions, such as whether they unpack straight away or leave their suitcase in the hallway, to which Hamilton replied with a smile: "Probably leave the suitcase in the hallway. I like the process of packing, I don't like the process of unpacking."

They also delved into their going out habits, and Hamilton asked Rosé whether she preferred dancing or a mellow, seated listening bar.

On his own preferences, Hamilton said: "I think dancing. If I was to go out, I don't go out to talk, I'm there to dance."

Then finally, and perhaps the most soul-searching question of all, Hamilton was asked about his most used emoji.

A racecar? A chequered flag? Champagne? Trophy?

"I started using the hand heart," he answered coquettishly.

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