Valtteri Bottas reveals FBI probe after car theft during Miami GP weekend

Change your timezone:

Cadillac Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas has disclosed that the FBI became involved after one of his cars was stolen during the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

The 36-year-old explained on his What’s Next YouTube channel that the incident took place while he was staying at an Airbnb property in Fort Lauderdale during the race weekend. Bottas discussed the situation in a conversation with photographer and content creator Paul Ripke.

Bottas also revealed that he chose not to stay in the same area as many of the other Formula 1 drivers during the Miami event, instead opting for the quieter atmosphere of Fort Lauderdale.

Article continues under video

He explained: "So for the Miami Grand Prix, I used to stay in Miami. I've stayed in Miami and also South Beach, but Fort Lauderdale is the same or even less of a distance to the track. There's a bit less traffic.

"That town is a bit more chill than Miami. I feel like it's a bit more real. That's why I stay in Fort Lauderdale. I prefer it to Miami. For me, Miami is a bit much.

Bottas had car stolen ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Bottas then revealed that when he woke up on the Saturday of the sprint and qualifying, the car had been stolen with his F1 paddock pass also taken with it.

He continued: "I woke up Saturday morning. I was in the shower about 15 minutes before leaving for the track. And then Paul Harris, who also stayed in the Airbnb, is calling me. And I'm like, 'Hello? Why are you calling me? I'm like next door.' He was like, 'Oh, I was asking where did you go?' I said, 'What do you mean?'

"'Well, the car is gone.' So, I couldn't believe it. I went outside, opened the door. The Escalade has vanished. Keys are still inside on the table. I can see them like, 'What? What? How?' So, our car got stolen from the driveway of our Airbnb.

"Obviously, I was going to be late to the track because we had to find another way of transport. But yeah, luckily they sent another Escalade, it took us to the track, and then I was like, 'Oh, my paddock pass was in the car.' I didn't have a paddock pass. So anyway, I found a solution for that. FBI got involved. Full investigation."

"He had all the opportunities for that day, get the VIP parking, walk to the paddock, sign in, go to the team. But no, the next day it was found dumped already somewhere in a dodgy area, in a high-crime area.

"So the police and FBI got involved just because of this reason what you mentioned. We had the parking pass, so somebody could have driven the car to the track. They had my pass, but they obviously weren't interested in the F1 race.

"Apparently, they probably just did a crime with the car and dumped it. So, in my mind, it must have been like a getaway car or something, you know? Like, it's sad that we lost the car, but it's pretty cool."

Related