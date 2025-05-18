F1 Race Today: Imola 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
F1 Race Today: Imola 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1 cars hit the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola today, Sunday, May 18, for the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
The 63-lap race marks round seven of the 2025 F1 season and the first grand prix of the year taking place in Europe.
Oscar Piastri and McLaren are looking strong ahead of the race once again, too, with the Aussie star having taken pole position in qualifying on Saturday.
Piastri has won the last three grands prix and is surely the favorite to make it four in a row on Sunday given the difficulty of overtaking in Imola. However, he will have reigning world champion Max Verstappen in close company behind after he qualified P2.
Elsewhere, the race is set to be Lewis Hamilton's first grand prix in Italy as a Ferrari driver, but the seven-time champion faces an uphill task on Sunday having only been able to qualify 12th.
With that said, let's get into all of the timing and TV details you need to know!
READ MORE: F1 Imola 2025: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2025 Imola race start times
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola kicks off today, Sunday, May 18, at 3 pm local time (CEST). In the United States, this means a start time of 9 am (ET).
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (CEST)
|3 PM
|New York, United States (ET)
|9 AM
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|8 AM
|Denver, United States (MT)
|7 AM
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|6 AM
|London, United Kingdom (BST)
|2 PM
|Sydney, Australia (AEST)
|11 PM
|Adelaide, Australia (ACST)
|10:30 PM
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|9 PM
|Mexico City, Mexico (CT)
|8 AM
|Berlin, Germany (CEST)
|3 PM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|10 PM
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|3 PM
|Cairo, Egypt (EEST)
|4 PM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|9 PM
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|6:30 PM
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|10 AM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|9 PM
How to watch F1 Imola race today
Sunday's race in Imola is set to be shown live on ESPN2 in the United States, as well as ESPN Deportes.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|India
|FanCode
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
READ MORE: FIA confirm grid penalty for F1 star after qualifying incident at Imola
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Cup Series champion calls for BIG change to be made to All-Star Race
- 7 minutes ago
NASCAR driver issues threat to rival in heated confrontation at All-Star Weekend
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Today: All-Star Race & Open 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: All-Star Race and All-Star Open starting lineups with penalties applied
- 2 uur geleden
Indy 500 Qualifying Today: Start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Race Today: Imola 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul