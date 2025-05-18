F1 Race Today: Imola 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Formula 1 cars hit the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola today, Sunday, May 18, for the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The 63-lap race marks round seven of the 2025 F1 season and the first grand prix of the year taking place in Europe.

Oscar Piastri and McLaren are looking strong ahead of the race once again, too, with the Aussie star having taken pole position in qualifying on Saturday.

Piastri has won the last three grands prix and is surely the favorite to make it four in a row on Sunday given the difficulty of overtaking in Imola. However, he will have reigning world champion Max Verstappen in close company behind after he qualified P2.

Elsewhere, the race is set to be Lewis Hamilton's first grand prix in Italy as a Ferrari driver, but the seven-time champion faces an uphill task on Sunday having only been able to qualify 12th.

With that said, let's get into all of the timing and TV details you need to know!

F1 2025 Imola race start times

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola kicks off today, Sunday, May 18, at 3 pm local time (CEST). In the United States, this means a start time of 9 am (ET).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Start Time Local Time (CEST) 3 PM New York, United States (ET) 9 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 8 AM Denver, United States (MT) 7 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 6 AM London, United Kingdom (BST) 2 PM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 11 PM Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 10:30 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 9 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CT) 8 AM Berlin, Germany (CEST) 3 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 10 PM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 3 PM Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 4 PM Beijing, China (CST) 9 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 6:30 PM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 10 AM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 9 PM

How to watch F1 Imola race today

Sunday's race in Imola is set to be shown live on ESPN2 in the United States, as well as ESPN Deportes.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

