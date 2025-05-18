F1 Imola 2025: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

After an exciting qualifying session in Imola on Saturday, the provisional starting grid for the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is set.

McLaren star Oscar Piastri will start the first European race of the season on pole position, the Australian pushing his papaya machinery to the limit in qualifying and edging reigning world champion Max Verstappen by just 0.034 seconds.

Elsewhere, Lando Norris was once again unable to match his McLaren team-mate, with the Brit set to start in P4, whilst Mercedes star George Russell qualified in third.

Meanwhile, Verstappen's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was unable to make it out of Q1 after he had a major crash in qualifying that he thankfully emerged from unharmed, with the Japanese driver set to start from the pit lane as a result of repairs done to his car.

Ferrari also suffered a miserable day in front of their home crowd, failing to make it into Q3 with both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

With that said, let's take a look at Sunday's provisional starting grid in full.

F1 Imola 2025: Who is on pole at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Position Driver Team Time 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:14.670 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.034s 3 George Russell Mercedes +0.137s 4 Lando Norris McLaren +0.292s 5 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.761s 6 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.762s 7 Alex Albon Williams +0.803s 8 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.911s 9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.076s 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.117s 11 Charles Leclerc Ferrari OUT IN Q2 12 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari OUT IN Q2 13 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes OUT IN Q2 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber OUT IN Q2 15 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls OUT IN Q1 16 Franco Colapinto* Alpine OUT IN Q2 17 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber OUT IN Q1 18 Esteban Ocon Haas OUT IN Q1 19 Ollie Bearman Haas OUT IN Q1 PIT LANE Yuki Tsunoda* Red Bull OUT IN Q1

Franco Colapinto * = Made it into Q2 but received a one-place grid penalty.

F1 Imola 2025: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix start times

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola kicks off today, Sunday, May 18, at 3 pm local time (CEST). In the United States, this means a start time of 9 am (ET).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Start Time Local Time (CEST) 3 PM New York, United States (ET) 9 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 8 AM Denver, United States (MT) 7 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 6 AM London, United Kingdom (BST) 2 PM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 11 PM Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 10:30 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 9 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CT) 8 AM Berlin, Germany (CEST) 3 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 10 PM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 3 PM Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 4 PM Beijing, China (CST) 9 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 6:30 PM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 10 AM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 9 PM

How to watch F1 qualifying live on TV today

Sunday's race in Imola is set to be shown live on ESPN2 in the United States, as well as ESPN Deportes.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

