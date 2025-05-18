F1 Imola 2025: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 Imola 2025: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
After an exciting qualifying session in Imola on Saturday, the provisional starting grid for the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is set.
McLaren star Oscar Piastri will start the first European race of the season on pole position, the Australian pushing his papaya machinery to the limit in qualifying and edging reigning world champion Max Verstappen by just 0.034 seconds.
Elsewhere, Lando Norris was once again unable to match his McLaren team-mate, with the Brit set to start in P4, whilst Mercedes star George Russell qualified in third.
Meanwhile, Verstappen's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was unable to make it out of Q1 after he had a major crash in qualifying that he thankfully emerged from unharmed, with the Japanese driver set to start from the pit lane as a result of repairs done to his car.
Ferrari also suffered a miserable day in front of their home crowd, failing to make it into Q3 with both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.
With that said, let's take a look at Sunday's provisional starting grid in full.
F1 Imola 2025: Who is on pole at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:14.670
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.034s
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.137s
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.292s
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.761s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.762s
|7
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.803s
|8
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.911s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.076s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.117s
|11
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|OUT IN Q2
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|OUT IN Q2
|13
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|OUT IN Q2
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q2
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN Q1
|16
|Franco Colapinto*
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q2
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q1
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|OUT IN Q1
|19
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|OUT IN Q1
|PIT LANE
|Yuki Tsunoda*
|Red Bull
|OUT IN Q1
Franco Colapinto * = Made it into Q2 but received a one-place grid penalty.
F1 Imola 2025: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix start times
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola kicks off today, Sunday, May 18, at 3 pm local time (CEST). In the United States, this means a start time of 9 am (ET).
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (CEST)
|3 PM
|New York, United States (ET)
|9 AM
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|8 AM
|Denver, United States (MT)
|7 AM
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|6 AM
|London, United Kingdom (BST)
|2 PM
|Sydney, Australia (AEST)
|11 PM
|Adelaide, Australia (ACST)
|10:30 PM
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|9 PM
|Mexico City, Mexico (CT)
|8 AM
|Berlin, Germany (CEST)
|3 PM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|10 PM
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|3 PM
|Cairo, Egypt (EEST)
|4 PM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|9 PM
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|6:30 PM
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|10 AM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|9 PM
How to watch F1 qualifying live on TV today
Sunday's race in Imola is set to be shown live on ESPN2 in the United States, as well as ESPN Deportes.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|India
|FanCode
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
