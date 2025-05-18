close global

F1 Imola 2025: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

After an exciting qualifying session in Imola on Saturday, the provisional starting grid for the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is set.

McLaren star Oscar Piastri will start the first European race of the season on pole position, the Australian pushing his papaya machinery to the limit in qualifying and edging reigning world champion Max Verstappen by just 0.034 seconds.

Elsewhere, Lando Norris was once again unable to match his McLaren team-mate, with the Brit set to start in P4, whilst Mercedes star George Russell qualified in third.

Meanwhile, Verstappen's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was unable to make it out of Q1 after he had a major crash in qualifying that he thankfully emerged from unharmed, with the Japanese driver set to start from the pit lane as a result of repairs done to his car.

Ferrari also suffered a miserable day in front of their home crowd, failing to make it into Q3 with both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

With that said, let's take a look at Sunday's provisional starting grid in full.

F1 Imola 2025: Who is on pole at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Position Driver Team Time
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:14.670
2Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.034s
3George RussellMercedes+0.137s
4Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.292s
5Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.761s
6Carlos SainzWilliams+0.762s
7Alex AlbonWilliams+0.803s
8Lance StrollAston Martin+0.911s
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.076s
10Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.117s
11Charles LeclercFerrariOUT IN Q2
12Lewis HamiltonFerrariOUT IN Q2
13Kimi AntonelliMercedesOUT IN Q2
14Gabriel BortoletoSauberOUT IN Q2
15Liam LawsonRacing BullsOUT IN Q1
16Franco Colapinto*AlpineOUT IN Q2
17Nico HulkenbergSauberOUT IN Q1
18Esteban OconHaasOUT IN Q1
19Ollie BearmanHaasOUT IN Q1
PIT LANEYuki Tsunoda*Red BullOUT IN Q1

Franco Colapinto * = Made it into Q2 but received a one-place grid penalty.

F1 Imola 2025: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix start times

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola kicks off today, Sunday, May 18, at 3 pm local time (CEST). In the United States, this means a start time of 9 am (ET).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Start Time
Local Time (CEST) 3 PM
New York, United States (ET) 9 AM
Chicago, United States (CT) 8 AM
Denver, United States (MT) 7 AM
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 6 AM
London, United Kingdom (BST) 2 PM
Sydney, Australia (AEST) 11 PM
Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 10:30 PM
Perth, Australia (AWST) 9 PM
Mexico City, Mexico (CT) 8 AM
Berlin, Germany (CEST) 3 PM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 10 PM
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 3 PM
Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 4 PM
Beijing, China (CST) 9 PM
New Delhi, India (IST) 6:30 PM
São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 10 AM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 9 PM

How to watch F1 qualifying live on TV today

Sunday's race in Imola is set to be shown live on ESPN2 in the United States, as well as ESPN Deportes.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Italy Sky Italia
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain DAZN F1
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Singapore beIN SPORTS
China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
India FanCode
Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

