F1 Results Today: McLaren beaten as double retirement causes chaos at Imola

McLaren were beaten by Max Verstappen at the Imola Grand Prix, as two F1 stars retired from the race.

Verstappen made a fantastic move on Oscar Piastri at Tamburello on Lap 1, and proceeded to build an incredible lead over McLaren.

Piastri and McLaren attempted the undercut on Verstappen during the first round of pit stops, but a slow stop cost the Aussie in his fight with the four-time world champion.

McLaren's woes continued when Esteban Ocon parked his Haas on the grass, which prompted a virtual safety car and the slowed down field - playing out perfectly for Verstappen.

The Dutchman had not stopped yet and in doing so under VSC conditions, maintained his lead ahead of Piastri and Lando Norris, building a staggering 18 second gap by Lap 45.

However, the Imola GP delivered another twist when Kimi Antonelli brought out a full safety car on Lap 46, after he stopped on the grass and reported an engine issue at Turn 7.

Verstappen's huge lead was wiped out as the field bunched up behind the safety car, and they readied themselves for a 10-lap sprint shootout at the end of the race.

However, the champion remained composed and maintained his lead on the restart, pulling out a huge advantage as the McLarens squabbled behind him, helping Verstappen romp to the victory.

Even Fernando Alonso felt the drama in Imola, and left the pits with his front left tyre ablaze after his brakes caught fire, but the Spaniard managed to continue in the race.

F1 Results: Imola Grand Prix 2025

NC = Not Classified

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren boss spent $250k on lewd letter and Red Bull star warned of sacking

Related