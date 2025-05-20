F1 team call for FIA probe into controversial Imola ruling

Haas have demanded that the FIA investigate the circumstances around Ollie Bearman's deleted lap from qualifying at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

The timesheets initially displayed Bearman in the top 10 following his final lap in Q1, but the time was subsequently deleted because it was set during red flag conditions after Franco Colapinto's crash.

Bearman missed out on a place in Q2 as a result of the deletion, but Haas have publicly disagreed with the ruling and stated the lap was completed before the red flag was deployed.

The FIA delayed the start of Q2 to review the incident, but Bearman’s lap remained deleted despite the footage showing that the Brit had crossed the line before the red flag was indicated.

Haas unhappy with FIA ruling in Imola

Haas have since asked the FIA to provide them with further explanation as to how the decision was made, and for a strategy to be implemented for further incidents in the future.

"After discussions last night with the FIA, we have subsequently asked for further written clarification on the decision-making concerning Ollie Bearman's final Q1 lap, in order for us to review more comprehensively,” Haas said in a team statement.

"We similarly asked what measures the FIA/race control can put in place moving forward to ensure that this situation is avoided in the future to the benefit of F1. Upon review we will be more informed to comment."

The FIA rationalised their decision and stated that Bearman crossed the line at 16:32 and 20.9 seconds, with the red flag brought out at 16:32 and 17.6 seconds

An FIA spokesperson further confirmed that the red flag was not shown at the start-finish line, but the orange 'abort lap' lights were actually on the start-line gantry, which should have made the drivers aware about the stopped session.

"We get the red light on our dash. That for me didn't happen until quite a way after I crossed the line,” Bearman said on the incident.

"Watching the outboard video, it was clear that there was no red flag displayed when I crossed the line.

"So, I believe it's totally unfair to have [the lap] deleted. I feel like once they make a decision, even if it's wrong - even if it's clearly wrong - they're not going to turn back on it. And that seems a bit harsh."

